Bawumia, Ghanaians are suffering, ‘Kayayeis' are suffering

There are latent skills in many people, including politicians that have yet to be discovered. Mahamudu Bawumia, the vice president, is the one I just discovered. If Bawumia gives up politics to pursue a solo music career in music, I firmly believe he will be a very good rapper.

If there is a warning to beware of what one wishes for, the same advice also applies to people to be wary of what they say. Even the Bible asserts that "What comes out of the mouth, rather than what enters into the mouth, defiles a person."



He then starts rapping, "Teachers are suffering, teachers' trainees are suffering, nurses are suffering, nurses' trainees are suffering, patients are suffering, students are suffering, traders are suffering, pensioners are suffering, drivers are suffering, builders are suffering, civil servants are suffering, and farmers are suffering."



The rhythm of the song shifted as he continued the suffering rhapsody, and the audience began to sing along with him. "Both industries and fishermen are struggling. Without even a hint of understanding that the NPP government will completely disappoint Ghanaians more than John Mahama, Bawumia continued by mentioning "Kayayei and the disabled as victims of the disastrous governance of John Mahama."



The same Bawumia once said that he could no longer follow the Cedi because he had been arrested, locked up, and given the IGP the key to the dollar. One regrettable aspect of Ghanaian politics is that political parties seldom wait for public opinion to weigh them. Whether they did well or poorly, they always compliment themselves.

Who could have predicted Ghana would be in such a helpless situation despite all this music against the NDC? You are either corrupt or not sincere if you are a Ghanaian and are delighted about the grim state of the country's economy right now.



Not only has Nana Akufo Addo left the economy in a state that cannot be fixed. His inefficiency raised the nation's unemployment rate, spawned an empire of armed thieves, and, most importantly, caused Ghana to accrue a large debt.



Hatred, falsehoods, and hypocrisy, as I have frequently stated, do not develop or unite a nation; rather, they separate and subjugate its citizens. If the people of Ghana band together, the country might become one of the greatest in Africa in terms of both politics and economy.



What more is required for Ghana to become a great country? We have resources like gold, diamonds, bauxite, cocoa, etc., but the average person still faces hardship. Is this all making sense? The song's lyrics should be changed by Bawumia to state that Ghanaians are suffering under the NPP government and that Nana Akufo Addo is out of touch.