Bawumia and his government should address our pressing concerns

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

The NPP government led by President Nana Akufo-Addo and his vice Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, should as a matter of urgency address the most pressing concerns of Ghanaians.

In 2016, he didn't come to us as a digital expert but an Economic Expert with a promise to among others:



1. Shift Ghana's economy from taxation driven to production driven. According to him, the previous administration did what he called "Tax to Spend" which, burdened citizens too much.



2. This shift from taxation to production was to improve local production massively, reduce importation drastically, create jobs to address our growing unemployment problem, and strengthen the Cedi.



3. He also promised to reduce taxes and levies from the fuel price build-up as well as stabilise fuel prices.



4. And, he promised to save money from corruption, reduce Ghana's debt burden by cutting down on borrowing. When we asked him how, he said that he'd worked at the Bank of Ghana before and that "the money is there."



It's worth noting that, Akufo-Addo/ Bawumia's administration has done 4 years already. Hence, technically, their 2016 manifesto has expired.

So, when he got the opportunity to address students and citizens, we genuinely expected him to tell how he has used his digital solutions to among others:



1. Shift the economy from taxation driven to production driven to reduce the tax burden on citizens;



2. Improve local production massively to reduce importation to strengthen the Cedi;



3. Fight corruption in government procurement process where heavy corruption resides;



4. Create more jobs to address the growing unemployment problem; and,



5. Reduce taxes and levies on the fuel price build-up and stabilised the fuel prices.

These are the expectations he gave citizens at the entrance of power.



He didn't tell us how he's going to do these things in power so if now he's telling us that he's using digitilisation to do it, he has to tell us how he's used his digitilisation to achieve that.



If in 2016, citizens were asleep, in 2021, people are wide awake because hunger and real hardships aren't permitting them to sleep.



He should stop misbehaving and tell us how he's done the aforementioned that he promised in 2016.