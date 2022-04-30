Bawumia boys take lion share of Tema East NPP votes

One of the winners in the Tema East Constituency executive elections

The Tema East constituency version of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP)’s executive elections ended in what can be described as a one-sided hammering by contestants known to be supportive of Vice President Bawumia’s flagbearership ambition.

Every single Bawumia boy trounced his opponent in an outcome that suggests that the NPP in Tema East is poised to elect the Vice President as the 2024 flagbearer of the NPP.



In the election for Chairman, the incumbent, Nene Ofoe-TeyeChu Agbadiagba IV, a well-known Bawumia supporter, routed his opponent, William Gameli Dogbe, in a runaway win by sweeping 1,034 of the total votes cast.



Mr. Gameli Dogbe managed a paltry 40 votes. A total of 11 votes were rejected.



Then in the contest for the position of First Vice Chairman, the incumbent, Evans Baidoo, another well-known Bawumia man, trounced his opponent, Annang Mensah, alias Annang Tor, with 791 votes as against 276 votes. 6 votes were rejected.



In the Second Vice Chairman race, another Bawumia devotee, Stephen Aboagye, swept 975 votes as against his opponent, Joe Martey’s 108 votes with 8 of the ballots being rejected.



Solomon Sackitey, the incumbent Constituency Secretary also swept 921 of total votes cast, walloping his challenger, James S. Atiapa, who managed 156 of the total votes cast. In this case, 10 votes were rejected.

And in the Constituency Organizer’s election, incumbent Deputy Constituency Organizer, who stepped up to contest for the substantive Constituency Organizer position after his immediate boss stepped down also won easily with a sweeping of 1,034 votes.



His opponent, Ruben Jefferson Darkeh Ocansey, managed a sum total of only 37 votes of the total cast. Eight (8) ballots were rejected.



In the Constituency Youth Organizer election, the incumbent, Isaac Adjierteh Tettehson, was walloped by another Bawumia fanboy, Gilbert Titus Glover, who swept 901 of total votes cast. The outgoing Youth Organizer managed 159 votes.



Then in the Constituency Women’s Organizer election, incumbent deputy



Women’s Organizer, Comfort Angeley Nai, stepped up to the plate and contested for the ultimate position, beating three other contestants to become the new Women’s Organizer. She swept 787 of the total votes cast.



In attendance at the well-attended peaceful event were big-wigs of the party, including the NPP’s Greater Accra regional Secretary, Odarlai Parker, the Municipal Chief Executive for Dome-Kwabenya, Elizabeth Kakie-Mann, who had also served as Secretary to the election Vetting Committee and Mr. Sabo Adam, Chairman of the Vetting Committee.

The most prominent of the dignitaries however was Hon. Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, former MP for Tema East, whose presence shook the whole ground.



Party aficionados present left all that they were doing when the former



hardworking MP arrived and surrounded him, chanting victory songs.



It took party security officials a hectic time to get the throng to stand down so Titus Glover, who is also a former deputy Minister of Transport, could freely move about.



The indication was very clear that Hon. Titus Glover, who is also contesting for the party’s National Organizer position will be re-elected as Parliamentary Candidate for Tema East in the next primary.



Dennis Amanor, the Director of Research and Elections went unopposed as treasurer because of his good works.

Likewise the incumbent Deputy Secretary, Jibrilla Alhassan also went unopposed.



Meanwhile, also in attendance was Mr. Stephen Ashitey Adjei, alias Moshake, an Executive of the Tema East branch of the opposition National Democratic



Congress (NDC). Moshake had been invited as a guest.



Commenting on the outcome of the elections, Moshake congratulated the NPP for, “a very well organized free and fair election which is quite applaudable and



exemplary.”



However, he observed that, “the pattern of wins is rather mechanical with all the people expected to win, winning and with very large margins. Basically it is like the winners had the lion’s share while the losers had the rat’s share.

They might have as well made all the winners go unopposed.”



The NDC Executive member, however, did not mince the opportunity to throw



political punches. “Irrespective of how well the NPP organize their elections, however, they must know that they are losing the 2024 elections because the NDC is winning.”



He pointed out the reason as the decision to implement the e-levy. “Ghanaians are very unhappy that at a time of hardships like this, you are introducing e-levy. But we in the NDC can say thank you to the NPP for the bad decision. We will win in 2024 and go on to win in 2028 and then break the eight in 2032. So thank you to them.”



Meanwhile, after the election, the losers quickly accepted defeat and wished the winners well, later taking photographs together with Hon. Titus-Glover.



Commenting on this show of togetherness, Albert Kraku, an aide to the Tema MCE said, “it was a good show of maturity and a clear message from the NPP that they are poised for another victory in 2024.”