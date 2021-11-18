Bawumia, don’t mock God by asking Mahama to convert to Islam

Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Religion is a subject one always has to be careful to speak or write about because any sensitive issue or offensive remark can escalate to religious and political unrest.

As a Vice-President, Bawumia should have known better to choose his words carefully whether it’s a joke or he is serious.



The Vice-President, Mahamudu Bawumia, during a press statement of the coalition of concerned Muslim Youth organisations, on November 14, 2021, told the audience Mahama must convert.



This is an insignificant statement the Vice-President should have avoided.



Why should Mahama convert? Is Islam better than Christianity? Is Muslims' Allah different from the God Christians worship?



In fact, if we need to ask questions we will continue without an end. Our president, Nana Akufo Addo is also a Christian, so why does Mahama need to convert because he comes from the Northern part of Ghana?

How can someone who wants to be the president of Ghana make such a statement? For a very long time, I have proved over and over that Nana Akufo Addo is not a competent leader capable of ruling Ghana.



The gift I received was insulting often spreading to my mother and father who are dead and gone. Today, Ghanaians have seen the reality of what incompetence means.



The same thing applies to Bawumia, it will be the biggest catastrophe for the entire Ghana nation if Bawumia becomes a president. If a father is incompetent, what is his benefit to the son or the apprentice?



If you are an intelligent Ghanaian and have a vision, you will admit that the NPP hasn’t any chance to win the 2024 elections, unless the Electoral Commission's Jean Mensah repeats the crime she committed in 2020.



Ghana is a difficult country with difficult people that many abhor the truth and support incompetency because of tribalism.

However, at the end of the day, we have witnessed the worst governance in the political history of Ghana under the NPP government, desperate to hold on to power in 2024 at all cost.



God and Allah are the same Bawumia. Ishmael is Ismaila, Jacob is Yakubu, David is Daud, Jesus is Issa, and many other names, revealing both the Bible and Qu'ran are holy books that need to be respected.



I will, therefore, give a piece of advice to Bawumia, if Nana Akufo Addo is tribalistic, then he shouldn’t be ‘religiouslistic.’ Ghanaians love both Muslims and Christians.