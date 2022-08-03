Being black is expensive

Richard Tawiah is the author of this piece

I am a proponent of blackness and an ardent supporter of our culture. However, I think we, as blacks, need a retrospection of our behaviour, beliefs, and thoughts with regard to the approach of our daily activities.

Being privileged to travel to some parts of the world, I have come to admire the simplicity of our family of non-blacks (Caucasians). This piece is not to compare in bad faith, but to draw some positives that may help refine our approach to matters that have been complicated by cultural and religious extremism.



Two people falling in love or getting married should not be complicated and difficult. The demands and pressure from both families, churches, and society make marriage look like a high mountain to climb. Just expressing your interest in a lady alone comes with a bill.



Propose to some African women today, and you will have debt chasing you like the defunct UT Savings and Loans. Failure to pay your imposed debt, to your intended, is an indication that you are not truly in love and committed.



Whereas other races propose or express their love with flowers to their partners, our standard here is the iPhone, rent payment, and perhaps walking your lover around a car garage to select their favourite car.

Then, we have the issues of funeral ceremonies. Yes, we should pay respect to our deceased relatives or friends, but it can be done in modesty. Flamboyant funerals that leave the family indebted, and the prolonged nature of keeping the dead in the morgue are unnecessary evil that should be avoided. We must take care of and celebrate people while they are alive and not when they have exited to the land of their ancestors.



Last but not least is carrying the cross for the whole family. Being in a black society sometimes brings unnecessary stress and pressure. Imagine being a young man or woman just starting life or even starting a new job. Suddenly, everyone in the family turns their eyes on you. You are not even established yet to take care of yourself, let alone help your family. Yet, our families won't allow you to ripen but will harvest you prematurely until you die out. I agree that we shouldn't neglect our families when we can help, but placing the whole family cross on one person to carry just because they are working is un-called for.



We must give our young generation the chance to grow and build their future before we start bombarding them with family responsibilities. This is a breeding ground for corruption in society. We must respect our culture, but we should do away with certain beliefs and practices that are making life hell for black people.