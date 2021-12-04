Benjamin Nartey the proud son of Osei Kyeretwie

Benjamin Nartey with his awards

Silver and Gold we have none to present to you (Benjamin Nartey) of Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School ( OKESS) in the Ashanti region for your outstanding performance in the just ended Ghana OLYMPIAD which is an annual competition organized by the Ghana Education Service (GES) for Secondary Education Improvement Program ( SEIP).

The SEIP schools feature most of the category ‘A’ and ‘B’ schools across the length and breadth of the country.



The 4th edition of the competition held this year began with a zonal competition where SHS’s schools from the Ashanti and Western North were put into one zone of about 108 students from different Senior High School’s including KSTS, ARMED FORCES, OKESS and many others took part in the zonal competition.



After a 4 day intensive theory and practical examination accessement, Benjamin Nartey a seventeen (17) year old student of Osei Kyeretwie Senior High School took the second ( 2nd) position which gave him the chance to compete for the ultimate prize.



In all, ten (10) best students from five ( 5) different zones across the nation qualified for the finals which was held at KNUST in the Ashanti region where seventy (70) students from both SEIP and non SEIP schools had to battle it out in the finals.

Mpraeso SHS’s student took the first position and Osei Kyeretwie SHS’s Benjamin placed second and was awarded a Gold medal, Trophy, Plague, Certificate, HP Laptop, 43 inches NASCO televion and Science Textbooks.



We do hope this award will motivate you and your colleauges to burn the midnight candle to help the school write its name in the next year’s Science and Maths quiz.



The Headmaster (Mr. Michael Mensah) and the entire staff and students say kudos ( “Ayekoo” ) for this splendid performance and more grease to your elbow.



The occasion was graced by the Director General of Ghana Education Service, The Deputy Education Minister and all Regional Directors of Education and other dignitories.