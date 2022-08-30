Big Brother Ghana - Is it possible?

File photo

The Ghanaian entertainment industry has been tagged as one of the most popular and renowned creative art industries in Africa but it seems some lapses need to be looked at before we can conclude that the industry has duly developed.

In this article, we are going to discuss and pinpoint some of the things that need to be addressed and introduced in the entertainment industry.



According to a short survey and research, 70% of Ghanaians are addicted to Big Brother Ninja and Big Brother Africa thus these entertaining tv shows have taken their minds off some of the tv programs we have in Ghana.



Do you think it would be prudent if they introduce Big Brother Ghana?



I think that the introduction of Big Brother Ghana will help the entertainment industry grow and we would be able to compete with other countries.



Big Brother was introduced to teach people how to make the right decisions, live with others, and exhibit their hidden talents.



They usually select 22 people and put them in a well-serene environment for a few weeks to test their inner qualities and how they relate with their fellow housemates.

Big Brother is an educative show that brings laughter and humour into our entertainment industry.



The weaker housemates or people who don't have supporters end up being evicted from the house, and this is normally done through voting and how the person behaves in the house.



Everything is provided for them, during their 90-day stay in the house.



Introducing Big Brother Ghana would certainly bring in investors and other big brands to our country purposely to sponsor and grow their business as well.



What is your take, do you agree with me? Let me know your thoughts.