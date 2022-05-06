Bola Ray visits French Parliament after invitation from Minister for Africa

Madam Lakrafi & Bola Ray

CEO of EIB Network, Nathan Kwabena Anokye Adisi, widely known as Bola Ray, has had the honor of visiting the Parliament of France following a special invitation from French MP and Minister for Africa and Middle East Amélia Lakrafi.

The invitation came just after the successful ‘Accra in Paris’ concert held in Paris last week, organized by French Ambassador to Ghana Anne Sophie Avé and Bola Ray.



A good number of France’s government officials and Members of Parliament graced the event.



Elated about his visit to the French National Assembly at Palau’s Bourbon, flying high the flag of Ghana, Mr. Anokye Adisi described the experience as an insightful one.



The duo (Lakrafi & Bola Ray) engaged in conversations on how both nations can cooperate to meet mutually beneficial outcomes for both Ghana and France.

The two countries have forged a great relationship over the years and Bola Ray is leading the charge in this regard to ensure long-lasting sustainable cooperation.



Taking to his official Instagram page over his visit to the French Parliament as well as talks with Madam Lakrafi, he caption a photo of both of them “Insightful moments with French Member of Parliament for Africa and the Middle East @amelia_lakrafi at the French National Assembly. Excited to hear about your awe-inspiring and plan of action for Ghana.”



Bola’s followers thronged his comment section with praises as many described him as the real Black Star of Ghana, with others calling for a National award in his name.