Bono minister orders District Security Council to control rampant murders in Dormaa West

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene is the Bono Regional Minister

Madam Justina Owusu-Banahene, the Bono Regional Minister has directed the Dormaa West District Security Council (DISEC) to beef up security to control the rising incidences of murder in the District.

She expressed worry cases of murder were becoming rampant in the district, and appealed to the residents as well to be each others keeper, remain watchful and report people with questionable characters and strange movements to the police.



Madam Owusu-Banahene gave the directive when she paid a courtesy on Nana Agyei Akyia Akombi, the Chief of Nkrankwanta, a farming community along the Ghana Cote D'Ivoire border, as part of her one-day working visit to the district.



Earlier, the Regional Minister held close door meeting with the DISEC, and later interacted with the staff of the Dormaa West District Assembly.



Madam Owusu-Banahene indicated that the government was also worried about reported incidences of domestic violence in the area, and called on everybody in the district to help identify and bring cases under control.



She said chiefs and queens played critical role in improving the general security of the area, and advised the traditional rulers to support the security agencies in fighting crime in the district.

Madam Owusu-Banahene assured the chiefs of the District Assembly would facilitate the completion of all abandoned projects in the area including those started by the previous administration to bring the development of the district to the next level.



The Regional Minister added however that, the Assembly and for that matter the government could not achieve her vision for the area without the support of the traditional rulers, and asked the chiefs to build and strengthen collaboration with the District Assembly.



She also tasked the District Assembly to patch the potholes which had been developed on the Dormaa-Nkrankwanta road to facilitate the movement of the people and their economic activities.



Madam Owusu-Banahene reminded the people that the Green Ghana project would commence in the first week in June, and advised the chiefs to take the lead and support the Assembly in the tree planting exercise to serve as windbreaks and restore the nation's depleted vegetative cover.



Nana Akombi appealed to the Regional Minister to facilitate for the government to provide a fire tender and other logistics to the fire station constructed in the town by the Ghana Gas Company.