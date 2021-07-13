Born to win

Whoever you are, wherever you are, whatever you are doing, you must strive to win!

Nay, in all these things we are more than conquerors through him that loved us.

— Romans 8:37



The best salesmen are those who are not afraid to be refused because they know that failure is part of winning. They know for sure that not everyone will buy from them. But they also know that someone will definitely buy.



We tend to think that those who have made it in life never failed and that the journey is and will always be smooth. It is not true! One of the things that took them where they are now was the mind-set that failure is part of winning.



When I was studying architecture, I learnt something called the Newton-Raphson method, which states that, for example, when 6 is multiplied by a particular number, the answer is 36.

The task here is to find that missing number. As you try multiplying 6 by other numbers, starting from 1, you will eventually arrive at the answer, which is 6 x 6 = 36. The secret here is that the more you fail, the closer you get to the truth. All five tries helped to arrive at the right answer.



In your Christian walk you may have fallen once, twice, or even six times; but once you persist, a day will come when you will rise up and stand tall. Failure is part of winning.



