Brief knowledge about Alban Sumani Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagin

Our nation Ghana is blessed with an excellent politician, who has made the development of people his centerpiece. He is a humble servant and always wants to bring to all, positive changes in their lives including yours truly.

Alban Sumani Bagbin is the current Speaker of the 8th Parliament of the 4th Republic. He was elected on the 7th Jan,2021 after defeating his former boss, Prof Mike Aaron Oquaye in a hotly contested election of the Speaker of the House.



Remember, during the reign of Speaker Oquaye, Hon Alban Bagbin was a 2nd Deputy Speaker. (lone ranger).



Most political watchers were not amazed of his victory because of his experience, human relations and leadership qualities exhibited since his election as a Member of Parliament representing the constituents of the then Nadowli / Kaleo Constituency in the Upper West Region in 1993 on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress.



He has served the House in many positions. These include: chair of the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Minority and Majority leader of the House at different times.



This astute politician also served in the Executive organ of the state as a Health Minister and Water Resources, Works and Housing Minister during the reign of the late President Evans Atta Mills.



He is a lawyer and an authority in Parliamentary practice. I see him as a master of the Standing Orders of the House. He has also headed various international organizations which work with Parliaments of the world. He has received many awards to his credit for his leadership roles especially as a Member of Parliament. The recent one was from a reputable organization Millennium Excellent Award.

My relationship with him has revealed huge positive traits such as being industrious, generous, fair independent, honest and ready to push others to climb without considering their political or partisan persuasion, religion, creed or belief. He is just a kind human. Sincerely, not flattering and I am sure many will attest to this description.



He has started very well as a Speaker and his determination to ensure that Parliament as a group or House faithfully serves the people is apt and commendable.



He needs the support of all to succeed as the number three person on the political ladder, as he superintends the most balanced House in the history of our 4th republic dispensation.



The traits of impartiality, independent, neutrality and fairness should be his guide.



He informed all that he would be a Speaker to all. No discrimination.



Politically, I differ from him as i am a believer of capitalism but he is the right man to be in the saddle affairs.