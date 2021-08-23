Build Sarkodie a statue and make his birthday a public holiday

Rapper Sarkodie

Build him the Statue he promised Ace-Hood. Get the President through the Interior Minister to propose to parliament Under the certificate of emergency to make his birthday a National Holiday so his Music only must be played across the country.

Just as Kwame Nkrumah did, he must be added to the President’s entourage anytime he is on an assignment outside the country so he entertains him & his foreign partners.



The State must resource his next 10 albums and also cater for the RapperHolic Concert every year.



With this, I believe he would get to see that



1. The people who followed him, called in the Kasahari Show on Adom FM and rated him ahead of his fellow rappers.



2. The people who managed to get his mixtapes( Hustlin, Am So Hood) and distributed them to others via Bluetooth & Infrared to hear of him.

3. The people who rated him high on the “You Dey Craze” song and felt he killed the beat.



4. The people who made Baby feat Mugeez and the Makye Album a success.



5. The people who voted for him to be the first artist to win “Discovery of the Year” & the topmost “Artiste Of The Year”.



The same people who made him win 5 awards the same night. These same awards made him say he was more popular than the President then(Late H.E John Evans Atta Mills).



6. The people who made his “You Go Kill Me” song a banger across the world that anytime the Azonto Dance was been discussed, his song became the first to be played.

7. The people who met him at the West Hills Mall to buy physical copies of the Mary Album(an album which has been described by music lovers, stakeholders, etc as his best-released album).



8. The people who made him win the Artist of the Year at the VGMAs for the second time.



9. The people who voted for you as Artist of the Decade( 2009- 2019). An award Samini Painfully lost out.



10. The people who pushed till the BETs & other internationally recognized award schemes nominations and awards came to him.



11. The people who always showed up at the conference center to see the RapperHolic Concert no matter the gate fee.

12. The numerous music producers & video directors, dancers, etc.



13. The people who serve on our local Music Awards Boards & Academies & the public who voted.



14. The people who have propelled him on to be the most decorated artist in Ghana of all time !!!



Is Ghanaians cherishing & appreciating him, the reason they have been able to do all these to help him stay relevant, dominant & consistent for more than 10 years in this game?



Because as I sit here, I am still battling to understand his validation to the comment by the Nigerian Presenter that we(Ghanaians) do not know what we have?

Did any of you follow the discussion on the collaborations he had with



1. Ice Prince on Shot on Shot?



2. Kaligraph Jones on Wavy



Who was declared the beast on the MIC??



I think King Sark has refused to give us(Ghanaians) credit for the level of love, the support we have shown to him since he entered the industry