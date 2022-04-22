Building capacity in leadership, governance

File photo of The African Capacity Building Foundation

The African Capacity Building Foundation (ACBF), the African Union’s specialised agency for capacity building will be hosting a training on Leadership & Governance, under its Tobacco Control Program which is funded by the Gates Foundation.

Phase II of the Tobacco Control Program aims to provide targeted support to existing partners in areas of Monitoring & Evaluation, Financial Management, Leadership, Governance, and Resource Mobilization, so as to address human and institutional capacity gaps.



Phase II covers 10 beneficiary countries: Benin, Botswana, Cote d’Ivoire, Ethiopia, Gabon, The Gambia, Kenya, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, and 4 additional countries where the investment has been conducted, namely Zimbabwe (ACBF), Uganda (CTCA), South Africa (UCT and SMU) and Togo (ATCA).



As part of its coordinating role for a smooth and harmonized implementation of the program, ACBF organizes an annual training workshop with the view to strengthen the human capacity of sub-grantees while offering a platform for sharing ideas and experiences. Sub-grantees need to have good practices in leadership and good governance as these critical skills can be leveraged to attract more funding for sustainability.

The 2022 Annual Training Workshop therefore, specifically aims to enhance the knowledge and skills of sub-grantees on leadership and governance.



The training workshop will take place from 25 to 29 April 2022, at the ACBF West and Central Regional Office in Accra, Ghana.