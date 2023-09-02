Building the Ghana we want together: John Dramani Mahama’s vision

Former President and flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the former President of Ghana and presidential candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has outlined his vision for building the Ghana we want, emphasizing the importance of unity, inclusivity, and sustainable development. With a focus on key sectors such as education, healthcare, infrastructure, and job creation, Mahama aims to create a prosperous and equitable Ghana for all its citizens.

1. Quality Education: Mahama recognizes the transformative power of education and its role in shaping the future of Ghana. He proposes investing in quality education by improving infrastructure, enhancing teacher training programs, and increasing access to education for all Ghanaians. Emphasizing the importance of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education, Mahama aims to equip Ghana’s youth with the skills needed to thrive in the modern world.



2. Affordable and Accessible Healthcare: Mahama places significant importance on healthcare, advocating for an affordable and accessible healthcare system for all Ghanaians. He plans to strengthen the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to ensure that quality healthcare services are available to every citizen, regardless of their socio-economic background. Additionally, Mahama aims to invest in healthcare infrastructure, equip healthcare facilities, and improve the welfare of healthcare professionals to enhance the overall healthcare system.



3. Infrastructure Development: Recognizing the crucial role of infrastructure in driving economic growth, Mahama proposes an ambitious infrastructure development agenda. He plans to invest in road networks, bridges, railways, ports, and airports to improve connectivity within Ghana and boost trade and commerce. Mahama also emphasizes the need for reliable and affordable energy, advocating for renewable energy sources to address Ghana’s energy needs sustainably.



4. Job Creation and Economic Empowerment: Mahama believes in the power of job creation to reduce poverty and promote economic empowerment. He aims to support entrepreneurship, particularly among the youth, by providing access to capital, business development support, and mentorship programs. Additionally, Mahama plans to revitalize key sectors such as agriculture, manufacturing, and tourism, which have the potential to create sustainable employment opportunities for Ghanaians.



5. Inclusivity and Social Justice: Mahama places a strong emphasis on inclusivity and social justice, pledging to build a Ghana where no one is left behind. He advocates for gender equality, youth empowerment, and the protection of the rights of marginalized groups. Mahama also aims to promote good governance, transparency, and accountability, ensuring that public resources are used efficiently and for the benefit of all Ghanaians.



In summary, John Dramani Mahama’s vision for building the Ghana we want is centred around unity, inclusivity, and sustainable development. Through investments in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and job creation, Mahama aims to create a prosperous and equitable Ghana for all its citizens. By prioritizing social justice, good governance, and accountability, he seeks to ensure that the benefits of development are shared by all. Ultimately, Mahama’s vision is to build a Ghana where every citizen has the opportunity to thrive and contribute to the nation’s progress.

Note: This article presents an overview of John Dramani Mahama’s vision for building the Ghana we want together. For more detailed information, please refer to official statements and policy documents provided by Mahama’s campaign.



