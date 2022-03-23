Calling for the resignation of Akufo Addo will not solve the economic crisis

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Angry frustrated Ghanaians are now calling for the resignation of the president of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, over his failure to fulfill his promises and the fight against corruption.

Before becoming the president, on the campaign trail, Akufo Addo made several promises to Ghanaians that felt the former president; John Mahama has disappointed them and was also corrupt.



Among the promises that made Ghanaians vote for Akufo Addo are protecting the public’s purse, since corruption was inevitable during Mahama’s era and cutting taxes to make life easier for the people.



Even though the economy wasn’t all that bad and the unemployment rate wasn’t that high, Akufo Addo and the NPP party promised the people a better future, leading to the loss of the NDC and Mahama becoming the president in 2016.



It was just a year after Akufo Addo had been sworn in as the president, Ghanaians began to realize Akufo Addo is not the person he proved to be when he was looking for power.



Akufo Addo didn’t only fail to protect the public’s purse; he appeared to be more corrupt than John Mahama.

Akufo Addo was involved in many corruption scandals and even kept other politicians involved in serious corruption scandals in his government, even though he claims not to be corrupt.



But the question he couldn't answer Ghanaians is if he is not corrupt, why does he include politicians involved in serious corruption scandals, such as Charles Bissiw, Eugene Arhin, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, and Paul Adom-Otchere, a journalist, in his administration?



The worst of the lies of Akufo Addo is deceiving the common Ghanaians of cutting taxes, while he is the only Ghanaian leader who has created multiple taxations in the political history of Ghana.



The president has been seen as a leader with no integrity or compassion, as he spends recklessly on foreign trips, while the people wallow in abject poverty due to the lack of employment.



As of now, Ghana is in huge debt without accountability; while the economy has collapsed, as a result, the common Ghanaians are calling for his resignation but will that solve the economic crisis?

Who is capable of solving the economic crisis if Akufo Addo is forced to resign? Nobody can, not even the so-called Vice President who claims to be an economist or the NPP incompetent ministers.



In my opinion, Ghanaians should wait for the president to finish his second term in office and leave for the next president to deal with the issues.



It's a fact that Ghana’s economy is in crisis and the country is under a huge debt which has worsened the current crisis facing the common people.



However, calling for the president, Nana Akufo Addo to resign is not a good advice for any Ghanaian to encourage.