Can we really trust His Excellency John Mahama on the Nurses and Teachers Allowances?

Former president John Dramani Mahama

Some of us are really surprised to read that former President Mahama has allegedly gone back on his word and promised to stay away from the restored Nurses and Teachers Allowances he deliberately cancelled in somewhere 2015 which the incumbent president, Akufo-Addo restored on the assumption of power in 2017.

Let us remind ourselves that it was former President Mahama who found it somewhat convenient to cancel the Teachers and Nurses Allowances while in office.



In fact, if you may remember, Ex-President Mahama vowed, somewhat unequivocally, not to restore the allowances and that he would rather prefer to lose the 2016 general elections than to offer stipends to the Trainees.



Suffice it to stress that despite the countless supplications by the Trainee Teachers and Nurses, the former president decided to spurn their earnest pleas anyhow.



But lo and behold, the dispirited Trainee Nurses and Teachers found a redeemer in Nana Akufo-Addo, who promised wholeheartedly to restore the allowances if voted into office in 2016.



As was expected, the disheartened Trainee Teachers and Nurses reposed their absolute trust in the candidate Nana Akufo-Addo to set them free from the untold economic hardships and massively voted him into power on 7th December 2016.

True to his word, a few months into his administration, President Akufo-Addo graciously restored the allowances to the utter delight of the Trainee Teachers and Nurses.



The fact of the matter is that His Excellency John Dramani Mahama is fond of reviewing or cancelling important social interventions.



If we revisit memory lane, one particular campaign message that dominated the 2008, 2012, and 2016 general elections was the poverty alleviation Free SHS.



While candidate Akufo-Addo and his NPP were promising on all those occasions to implement Free SHS if voted into power, candidate Mahama and his NDC were all over the place campaigning vigorously against the policy.



Interestingly, however, Ghanaians mistakenly bought into NDC’s ‘message’ in two consecutive elections (2008 and 2012) and turned down the seemingly advantageous Free SHS offer.

Nevertheless, on 7th December 2016, the good people of Ghana saw the light and gave the Free SHS ‘promiser’ (Akufo-Addo) a massive endorsement.



To his credit though, within a year into his four-year mandate, President Akufo-Addo commendably implemented the Free SHS to the delight of Ghanaian parents and their children.



It is also true that no less a person than Ex-President Mahama has conveniently and persistently been criticising Akufo-Addo for implementing the Free SHS policy, allegedly, at the expense of other developmental projects (see: ‘Free SHS crippling other sectors-Mahama, classfmonline.com/ghanaweb.com, 24/02/2018).



Former President Mahama was quoted to have lamented during one of the NDC’s unity health walks: “The problem this government is facing and it is in their own interest is that Free Senior High School is absorbing all the fiscal space they have and so almost every money you have, you are having to put it into Free Senior High School. So you can’t pay District Assemblies Common Fund, you can’t pay NHIS (National Health Insurance Scheme), you can’t pay GET Fund (Ghana Education Trust Fund), and you can’t pay other salaries and things because all your money is going into Free Senior High School.”



Dearest reader, what is the message here? Your guess is as good as mine.

Observers can draw an adverse inference from the preceding criticisms that Mahama does not fancy the Free SHS, and therefore he is not ready to spend a huge amount of money to run the policy.



There is no denying or hiding the fact that NDC has a penchant for running down or cancelling crucial social interventions. It is a sad case of social democrats who do not know how to initiate and manage social interventions.



Indeed, the erstwhile NDC government wilfully cancelled/collapsed the Nurse’s Allowance, the Teacher’s Allowance, SADA, GYEEDA, NHIS, the Maternal Care, the School Feeding programme, and the Mass Transport System, amongst others.



Since the inception of the Fourth Republican Constitution, the self-proclaimed social democrats have been opposing social interventions that have been proposed by the successive NPP governments such as the Free Maternal Care, the NHIS, the Metro Mass Transport, the School Feeding Programme, the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), the Free SHS, amongst others.



Given the circumstances, it will not come as a surprise at all, if the future NDC government decides to cancel the Free SHS, NABCO and the Teachers and Nurses Allowances altogether.

