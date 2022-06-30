Dr. Faith Ababio-Twi is the author of this opinion

When will Ghanaians protect our public purse? Who is responsible for the protection of Ghana’s public Purse? Is it the BNI, National Security, The Attorney General, the Parliament, The Executive, or the Judiciary?

As for the IGP, the predecessor did not hand over properly to him the “digitization key” to enable him arrest the dollar and lock it with the Digital Key.



Causing financial loss to Ghana by Public Servants I don’t know if this terminology “Causing financial loss to the state” is law or just a statement, could it be a political jargon to punish a few true public servants? I am not a lawyer or law Apprentice nor do I hold a BSc Law degree, but if my good legal friends out there can help me.



Since the bar now admits thousands into the bar yearly. I am hopeful by 2055 the court will boast of hundreds of thousands of lawyers including WhatsApp Journalist/lawyers who forget to pay utility bills but rather buys Christmas trees for the airports.



In all humility can someone tell me what happened to the vaccine money, what about the COVID-19 grant that my cousin minister did not know the total grant given to Ghana? Can I ask, what is the total amount of money diverted into a private purse in the name of a cathedral? Is there any provision in Ghana’s constitution for impeachment if any who, how, when, and what constitutes an impeachment?

May the soul of the Late Mr. Victor Solormey rest in peace! Honorable Kwame Peprah all you two want for Ghana is reliable local rice production enough to feed Ghanaians.



The gallant Ex-GMPC Boss just want petroleum product available for local consumption, the list continues. May I propose to parliament to enforce the law of continuity of government projects of past government that any government that abandons the previous regime projects should be charged with causing financial loss to the nation? The cost of all the abandoned projects in this country is more than the new projects under the new regime. Let’s look at it this way cost of loan for the projects, the interest component, and future Repair cost after 8 years if any. Now whether the projects are completed or not the nation's debt portfolio keeps on increasing.



Fellow Ghanaians when are we going to be serious with our public purse? When are we going to check the jokes of the politicians? When are we going to stop spending what we don’t earn? We are quick to say America this and America that, why not we learn the good things from America than just using the bad things to support our evil doings. America is protecting their oil reserves for generation 400 years to come but Ghana what did we do? Mortgaged all our natural resources for 2 to 3 decades of years into future. What legacy are we leaving for the generation to come is it the cathedral or unrecoverable debts?