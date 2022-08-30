Central Tongu Constituency: Nobody needs light to see our records

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flag

The media, press, Ladies and gentlemen, My attention has been drawn to a video circulating in the public domain indicating that one DZRAMADO DRAMANI has granted interviews on the Constituency based radio station; DELA RADIO 105.7FM challenging the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to show the constituents it's developmental projects.

He Dramani is not just been doing so but using a lantern on his trip to markets and other social media. It is unfortunate for him to use a lantern because " our developmental projects are bigger than artificial light to see ".



The youth commander described the situation as unfortunate but a call at the right time to account to the good people of the Central Tongu constituency what our party has done continues doing and will do in the future.



The communicator quickly challenges Mr. DRAMANI DZRAMADO to help his NDC leadership to account to their so-called world bank for what they have done during their administration for over 25years.



Ladies and gentlemen, the media, "Let me set the records straight by mentioning these few projects to clear the minds and doubts of each and everyone and will continue to name other projects we have when the time is due":



EDUCATION



1. Adidome Girls model school=100% completed



2. Mafi Anfoe KG=100% completed



3. Mafi Avedo 3 unit classroom 80% completed



4. Mafi Wudukpo 3 unit classroom block 90% completed



5. Renovation of Mafi Kumase E.P KG=100% completed



6. New Bakpa KG =100% completed



7. Mafi Srekpe 3 unit classroom block=100% completed



8. Mafi Akyemfo 3 unit school block with office=100% completed



9. Mafi Tsawla KG block =(almost completed/ongoing)

10. Technical workshop and learning materials at Mafi Kumase Sec Tech school =100% completed



11. Dining hall comex at MACKSEC =100% completed



12. ---ditto-- Adidome Complex =100% completed



SANITATION



1. Mafi Mediage school 6 seater W/C =100% completed



2. Adidome market W/C renovation =100% completed



3. Mafi Kumase Sec Tech 6 seater W/C =100% completed



4. Adidome Zongo W/C =95% completed



5. Adidome Aziewa W/C =70% completed



6. Adidome market flashing urinal =100% completed



7. Mafi Anfoe 4 seater W/C =70% completed



8. Mafi Fiekpe CHIPs Compound =100% completed



9. Mafi Anfoe CHIPs Compound =100% completed



10. Adidome Hospital Emergency ward = 100% completed

11. Kpogadzi nurses quarters =100% completed



12. Completion of Dove health Centre =100% completed



13. Adidome nurses' quarters (ongoing)



14. 10 seater W/C at Adidome Fieto =90% completed



15. ---ditto--- at New Bakpa =85% completed



16. ----ditto--- at Mafi Kumase new market= 60% completed



ROADS:



1. Mafi Zongo to Adiekpe (culvert)



2. Tedeafenui (reshaping)



3. Klukpo junction, Anfoe to Alorsekofe ( reshaping and culvert).



LOCAL ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS:



1. Renovation of Mafi Kumase market lockable soters=100% completed



2. Lorry station shed at Mafi Kumase old market



3. Market sheds and stalls (5 No.at Mafi Kumase new market)

4. Single-storey market stores at Mafi Kumase market



5. Construction of livestock, poultry, etc market at Aflafenu.



LOCAL DEVELOPMENT(Women group):



1. Kpedzeglo miyingor group (cassava processing equipment)



2. ---ditto--- Ametefekope Lorlornyo group



AGRIC DEVELOPMENT/INDUSTRIES:



1. Large-scale rice farm and mill at Adidome (Indo Agro Industry LTD)



2. Omni poultry farm



RESURFACING OF ROADS:



1. Yorkutikpo to Bakpa Avedo



2. Agortakpo junction to Kpoviedzi etc.



"UNDER THE LEADERSHIP OF HON. THOMAS MOORE ZONYRAH AS DCE, NOBODY CAN MATCH US", the commander added.



WATER



1. Conversion of GTZ Water Treatment plant at Adidome from a slow sand Filtration System to a Rapid Sand Filtration System, including laying of Raw Water Intake pipe and installation of Pumps.

2. CWSA water expansion to cover 98 towns and villages in Central Tongu (GOG)



3. Construction of a water booster station at Yorkutikpo to improve the water supply to Avedo Zone and part of South Tongu District Communities STRABAG(GOG)



4. Expansion of the STRABAG/ADIDOME water system from Adidome to some other Districts ie Adaklu, Kpetoe, and Agortime Ziope (CWSA&GOG).



WHERE IS THE PROPAGANDIST USING THEIR LANTERN? Hope they can see now and account for themselves, the communicator asked.



The indefatigable Communicator and the youth organizer for the Central Tongu constituency also serve as one of the PAs to the District Chief Executive Hon. Thomas Moore Zonyrah when contacted by some media houses confirmed the above projects and promised to mention more when there is time to do so on any platform.



He, therefore, advised Mr. Dzramado Dramani to stop wasting his time with lies because the projects under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Central Tongu constituency are bigger than the meer light to see.



Edward Confidence Dunyo aka Abakaliki as affectionately called, added that they were NOT trained in doing political propaganda BUT trained always to come out and debate issues with facts and figures. He then challenges the NDC to come out with their projects in the Constituency.



The youth commander pleaded to the youth in the constituency to remain focused as they work together in the constituency for more votes in order to break the 8 as promised:" Our projects and policies will give us the votes come 2024 and not political propaganda".



He concluded that more job opportunities would be coming to the constituency soon because the party and government have the Central Tongu constituency at heart.



Ladies and gentlemen, the media, I thank you all.



#Long live NPP Central Tongu



# Long live Ghana



# Long live our party faithfuls, the various executives, and the hard-working DCE.