Change is on the way: Mahama is coming

Former president, John Dramani Mahama

Change is the positive of a challenging process; it involves overcoming obstacles; and it requires patience. Change can be painful at times; but it is often crowned with joy.

It has been observed that the period of the night when darkness is thickest is few minutes to daybreak. This phenomenon is the same in the lives of human beings - few moments to a major breakthrough in the life of a person or a nation, is when major challenges are experienced. Many years ago, someone I knew very well, a mate in school, took his life! He had gone through terrible storms of life.



Though Raph had a very good first degree from a famous university in Ghana, he was jobless, and after many fruitless efforts in searching for a job for years, decided to start his own business. He managed to secure some loans, and started a small shop where he sold printing papers at Kokomlemle in Accra. Business was good, but just as he was halfway through paying the loans he took, disaster struck -- there was a continuous heavy downpour one weekend which flooded some parts of Accra, and destroyed all the printing papers he was selling.



After sympathizing with him for a few months, his creditors started mounting pressure on him to pay back the loans. Fortunately for him, friends and some of his relatives helped him to settle a greater chunk of the borrowed money, and he somehow had some respite. But he was jobless again and had to live on the benevolence of friends and relatives.



One day, he had a misunderstanding with a relative who told him that he is a beggar and a hopeless university graduate. The young man was hurt by those insults, and thought that life was not worth living if he is seen in the eyes of his own family as a hopeless graduate begger; and he committed suicide. Sadly, unbeknown to him change was on the way. Few weeks after his death, his parents received a letter from a university in the United States, offering him a full scholarship to study a master's degree programme! He applied for the programme, and had waited for this cherished dream of his for years without a response.

Raph's parents wanted change in the life of their son, so they laid a foundation for him by giving him good education; unfortunately, he couldn't continue the process of change.



I love part of the lyrics of Preye's "Ebezina" which says you don't have to cry because change is here and that you shouldn't give up on God, for the same God who was there for you in the midnight hour, is the same God who is able to wipe your tears away, and that you should hold on because absolute change is on the way.



On this score, I want to encourage the good people of Ghana not to get despaired in the face of the current economic challenges because dawn is about to break in the history of Ghana. The full measure of the change you are yearning for is coming thick and fast through the matchless administration of President John Dramani Mahama during his second term as president.



We don't want a pyrrhic victory for him in 2024, we want an overwhelming victory for him to continue his incredible transformational mojo.