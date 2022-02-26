China’s commitment to Nkrumah under the leadership of Mao Zedong

Kwame Nkrumah in Kente cloth

Zhou Enlai was the first Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China, sent by Chairman Mao to visit Kwame Nkrumah. He died on January 8, 1976.

In January 1964, ten days before Zhou Enlai visited Ghana, the second assassination attempt of President Kwame Nkrumah occurred, leaving the country in political turbulence.



The injured Kwame Nkrumah was forced to leave the presidential palace to live in the castle, protected by cannons and armored vehicles around the castle.



Even though Zhou Enlai's scheduled visit was undoubtedly huge support for Nkrumah, in regards to the unstable political situation in Ghana, Kwame Nkrumah decides to postpone the visit.



Due to the political turbulence in the country, Kwame Nkrumah thought Enlai’s visit is likely to be dangerous and he might face difficulties in reception, therefore, Nkrumah decides to postpone the visit.



However, Zhou Enlai made it clear to Kwame Nkrumah that China cannot cancel the visit because people encounter temporary difficulties. This is disrespectful and unsupportive to others.

“When a friend encounters difficulties, we should go even more. This is the end of trouble. As for diplomatic etiquette, it is possible to break the usual practice,” said Zhou Enlai.



He, therefore, sent a special foreign minister, Huang Zhenxian, to Ghana to give Nkrumah a suggestion, for security and all diplomatic etiquette that can be needed. Injured Kwame Nkrumah couldn’t go to the airport to meet him.



Kwame Nkrumah had listened to Zhou Enlai without canceling his visit to Ghana because it reminded him of another tragedy he escaped in his first assassination, leading to the cancellation of the plan of Indian Prime Minister Nehru's visit to Ghana.



After the security was strengthened, Zhou Enlai not only came but also offered to propose courtesy. When he got off the plane, he went straight to the castle to meet Nkrumah and gave him a letter of condolence from Mao Zedong.



There is a particular reason Kwame Nkrumah loved communist China because he was given deep love and values than the West and the United States of America. In a conversation, Kwame Nkrumah said to Zhou Enlai, "You know me, I know you."