Yusuf Cornelius Otijenu

Fri, 22 Jul 2022

Only the life has it all,

Life strikes at all points till our weak point is discovered,

It shrinks us off till we no longer recognize our old self,

It places all the choice in such that seems we lost choices,

We gain attention every moment but get no rescue even in the dying moment.

We accept pains like only it exists,

We are only valid when we have something to offer, but lost value once it vanished.

Life has taken many and will take more till there's nothing more to be taken.

We can see our goals but no road leads to it.

Strange things keep straighten us with no alternatives,

Though we are not dead but neither feeling alive;

With hard labour but no favour.

All that seems gold becomes glitter.

All days afraid of what to believe and what not,

Surrounded with crowds but lonely, in all.

What makes you is ever with what made you not.

Be careful of the decision you make at your desperate moments;

Be careful of what you accept;

That's mostly where you fail,

You always have chance for choice, choose wisely.

Yusuf Cornelius Otijenu
