Coalition Of National Service Personnel For Justice threatens strike over March-April "allawa"

The National Service Scheme NSS1212 File photo

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: Moses Dometey

The leadership of a group calling itself "Coalition of National Service Personnel for Justice" has called on the government to as a matter of urgency, pay its members their allowance that have been in arrears for two months.

According to Bless Amankwaah a member of the group who works at the department of Biomedical Sciences - University of Cape Coast said, the NSS personnel are demanding unpaid allowances due them.

According to him, the government's inability to pay them their allowances in arrears and subsequent silence on the delay shall push them to embark on industrial Strike action.

He emphasized that there have been clear scores of astronomical and obnoxious increases in the prices of transport fares which has affected the prices of goods and services therefore demanding their allowance to meet their financial needs.

He then expressed disappointment in their executives for being silent on the matter which he said, is a clear indication that the executives don't think about them, therefore, threatening to embark on an industrial strike over their allowances.

Bless Amankwaah

Spokesperson,

Coalition of National Service Personnel for Justice

HP: 0575824880

Mawuko Foli-Mensah

+233 20 384 5277

Executive Member,

Coalition of National Service Personnel for Justice

Columnist: Moses Dometey
