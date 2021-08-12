'Code red' warning to humanity over climate change

UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres

I remember how excited I was in 1986, when, for the first time, I was able to use a calculator that was powered by solar energy.

My expectation, then, was that in a few years' time, all hand-held appliances, and even many that were installed at sites, would be equally solar-powered.



And – I concluded – since we in Africa are blessed with bright sunshine most of the time, our countries would benefit from industrialisation at a lesser cost than was paid by the “developed countries” when their journey to industrialisation began.



Furthermore, since solar power was “renewable” and relatively cheap to maintain, the running costs of our industrial production would be negligible. These advantages would make us catch up with the high living standards of the developed countries at a faster rate than we had ever hoped for.



But ahem! Alas, here we are in 2021, and I still have to plug my telephone into the mains [electricity supply] to charge it. That is when the electricity supply has not been interrupted, as is often done in Ghana, by the power distribution company!



The funny thing is that back in 1986, I was living in England – by no means a country that has super-abundant sunshine! In my naivety, I thought that countries like Ghana would be helped to buy into solar, and would be able, thereby, to declare the installation of expensive power systems like the Akosombo Dam, an “obsolete” practice. Because, of course, sunshine was, for most developing countries in the “South”, almost omnipresent, direct, and become relatively easy to tap, as time went on and they reaped the benefits of “economies of scale.”



Hahaha – little did I realise that precisely because the use of solar energy would give relatively better economic advantages to “poor” but sunshine-drenched countries like Ghana, the advance of solar energy would be deliberately slowed down by the very countries whose technological know-how had brought solar power into our lives, in the first place.



It is now evident that the main reason why solar has not taken over the power supply of Planet Earth is that the world economy does not operate to satisfy the laws of logic! On the contrary, it is operated to satisfy the selfish wishes of the powerful, the most pervasive of which appears to be that if you are rich and powerful, you don't allow others to become rich and powerful too. Otherwise, you cannot hold them to ransom.

Is holding other nations to ransom that important to humans? I don't know the answer, since I have never held anyone to ransom. And those who do, won't tell us why it is so important for them to do so. In fact, they go to great lengths to try and hide that fact!



What is undeniable is that the hypocritical manipulators of world economic power, go to great lengths to maintain the “narrow” advantages that have accrued to them through their piratical activities of past years.



Piratical activities? Surely that is an emotive term? Well, how does one describe the fact that in the 1950s (for instance) an alliance of ONLY seven multinational Western oil companies – Exxon, Mobil, Socal, Royal Dutch-Shell, BP, Texaco, and Gulf – held dominance over 85% of the petroleum reserves of the world?



Their dominance endured until the late 1960s. At the time they held supremacy over oil supplies, world Governments kowtowed to them. So much so that they were sarcastically nicknamed “The Seven Evil Sisters!” The type of “evil” they were good at was exemplified by their ability to convince the US and British Governments to overthrow the democratically-elected Government of Iran in 1953, following the nationalisation of that country's oil industry by its Prime Minister, Mr. Mohammed Mosadegh.



The “Seven Evil Sisters” did not practice magic as such, but their economic clout, signified by the fact that the economic clout they possessed (through their exercise of a “cartel” pricing system over the oil without which Western industry would ground to a halt) gave them enormous power over the stock exchanges that controlled the world's most important companies. And it is a truism that whoever controls the world economic system also, ipso facto, controls its politics.



When these powerful interests realised that solar energy and other renewable energy sources were threatening their dominance of the world economic system, they twisted the arms of their governments and blocked the tax and the other normal “pioneer industry” advantages, that could have accelerated the growth of the move towards renewable energy.



They knew that fossil fuels were harming the earth's climate and should have urged their governments to subsidise renewable energy, in order to hasten its growth. Instead, they slowed down its growth.

One study states the position quite starkly: “….Because the renewable energy transition is fundamentally a political struggle, efforts to shift from fossil fuels and [thereby] decarbonize societies, will not prove effective without confronting and destabilizing dominant systems of energy power.” But which of the world's important politicians will dare to engage in this “confrontation?”



That is why (as the study mentioned above acknowledges)



“Our present era of fossil-fuelled economies, societies, and civilizations has given rise to an anomalous and dangerous moment for contemporary humanity and our shared biosphere... The accelerating trends of planetary warming, evidenced through storms and ice melts, droughts and hunger, unrest and migration, increasingly compel a heightened sense of urgency regarding the need to rapidly end the age of fossil fuels.”



Ending the age of fossil fuels? MAYBE! Or maybe NOT!



Undoubtedly, the struggle has begun: a growing consensus of world scientists now view the transition to renewable energy systems as a key strategy to address “the climate crisis” which the world is facing, and whose results are being vividly presented to us on television with increasing frequency. As humanity watches helplessly, fierce fires kill people and destroy homes in California, Turkey, Greece, Siberia, Algeria, and other countries. Whose turn will it be, next?



The United Nations Organisation is not, by any means, always to be trusted to take prompt action to try and save humankind from self-destruction. But it has now published a report that unequivocally calls for the elimination of the carbonisation of the earth's atmosphere and other harmful practices that are driving the climate change that is relentlessly threatening the future of the world.



Produced by the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) the Report depicts, without equivocation, the choice between urgently acting to save Planet Earth or killing it off with all its flora and fauna. The report has, in fact, been described by the UN Secretary-General, Mr. António Guterres, as a “Code Red for humanity.” It declares that human activity is changing the world's climate not only in unprecedented ways but also in an irreversible manner.

Increasingly (the report states) extreme heatwaves, droughts and flooding, are being experienced, as a key temperature limit threatens to reach its optimal danger point “in just over a decade.”



Scientists drawn from all over the world took part in producing the frightening Report. It is to be presented at a UN Conference on climate change in Glasgow, Scotland, in November 2021. The only comfort it offers is an affirmation that a catastrophe can be avoided “if the world acts fast.”



Acting “fast” means making “deep cuts in emissions of greenhouse gases” which (the Report predicts) could “stabilise” the rising temperatures being recorded in recent years.



The Report is contained in a 42-page document known as “The Summary for Policymakers” drawn up by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, following the Paris Summit on Climate Change in 2015. It will be followed by a series of other “sub-reports”, dedicated to specific Climate Change issues, that will be published before a key climate summit scheduled to be held in Glasgow, in the UK (known as COP26) in November 2021.



The IPCC was set up long ago in 1988 to assess the science around climate change and provide governments with scientific information upon which a large group of scientists drawn from all parts of the world agreed. But the IPCC has been dogged by powerful opposition from the fossil power industry. But that lobby appears to have failed now, for the new document unequivocally makes clear that “human influence has warmed the atmosphere, oceans, and land."



In the document's preface, one of the scientists who produced it, Mr. Petteri Taalas, Secretary-General of the World Meteorological Organization, used "sports terms” to depict the dire situation facing the world. “One could say” (he remarked) that the [Earth's] “atmosphere has been exposed to doping, which means we have begun observing extremes more often than before."



The main Report further concludes that since 1970, global surface temperatures “have risen faster than in any other 50-year period over the past 2,000 years.” The warming is "already affecting many weather and climate extremes in every region across the globe” the scientists repeat.

Whether it's heatwaves like the ones recently experienced in Greece and western North America, or floods like those in Germany and China, "their attribution to human influence has strengthened" over the past decade. The global surface temperature was 1.09C higher in the decade between 2011-2020 than between 1850-1900 (they add). And “the past five years have been the hottest on record since 1850”, they reveal.



Additionally, one of their findings is that “the recent rate of rising of sea level rises has nearly tripled, compared with 1901-1971.” Human influence is the main driver – to the extent of 90 percent! – of the global retreat of glaciers since the 1990s, and the decrease in Arctic sea-ice that has occurred.



The Report is in no doubt that the climate change the world has experienced to date has made changes to many of the Earth's planetary support systems that “are irreversible, on timescales of centuries to millennia.” The oceans will continue to warm and become more acidic.



Mountain and polar glaciers (the Report forecasts) will continue melting for decades or centuries. "AND FOR MANY OF THESE CONSEQUENCES, THERE'S NO GOING BACK," the report warns.



These things are happening in spite of the fact that almost every nation on earth signed up to the goals of the Climate Agreement that was reached at the Paris Summit in 2015. That pact's aim of keeping the rise in global temperatures well below 2 degrees Celcius this century, and to pursue efforts to keep it under 1.5 degrees Celcius, has turned out to be pie in the sky.



These truths may be indisputable, as far as the science goes, but if the scientists who began disclosing them in Paris in 2015 failed to convince the politicians of the world to take immediate action to halt the descent into catastrophe, what hope is there that Glasgow [2021] will fare any better?



We can only hope that the current state of the world, even as the report was being released, will serve as a final warning (the “Code Red” of Mr. Gutteres) to world leaders that they will be playing no less than an “end game” if they do not rise up to their responsibilities and legislate an end to climate change, at the Glasgow Summit, in November 2021.