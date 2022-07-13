Colonial masters, here we come

Ghana was once colonized

They are leaving

All the young men of my village are leaving



They pack their knapsacks and belongings



Wives and children, dreams and aspirations



And head for a distant village we hear



Has enough for her people to eat and drink

I am not surprise



The famine has hit us hard



So hard it breaks the cord holding our love



For our village and its people



The Rain Giver has been tricked

And our lands have been deceived



Strange things happen before our eyes



The summer itself stoops in awe at how it rains



Heavily in our chief’s compound while the rest



Of the land groans and moans in drought

Come and see our children suffering



And our animals dying before our eyes



Woe to the ears that heard the promise of better days



Woe to the eyes that saw and the hearts that hoped



Once a stranger came to feed our flock

And we booed him out of our land and called him a thief



Now one of our own is chief



Sitting on the big seat, eating our flock



While his people are dying