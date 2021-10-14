Congratulations to the Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

The Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) wishes to congratulate the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare on his recent confirmation as the substantive IGP, having earlier been appointed by the President in an acting capacity since August 2021.

The Council and for that matter Ghanaians, in general, are confident in your ability to lead and bring about tangible transformation in the Ghana Police Service, which for a long time seem to be losing credibility and trust in the eyes of the Ghanaian public.



We are convinced that your sterling professional career through the ranks in the Ghana Police Service and your performance in the last three months in acting capacity give Ghanaians a glimmer of hope for Policing in Ghana.



As we look forward as a Council to mobilizing our over 200 member Church denominations to support the Police Service in the discharge of their responsibilities, it is our expectation to see a new Ghana Police Service discarding a perceived brute colonial Police Force mentality to a modern customer service-oriented, friendly and responsive Police Service dedicated to delivering efficient and professional services to the population.



Ghanaians expect nothing less than a Police Service that is responsive to their protection needs, a Police Service that is ahead of criminals in technological innovation and intelligence gathering, a Police Service that is well-equipped to confront all forms of crimes, and a Police Service that the public can trust and willing to provide information to support their work.

While calling on the President through the government to accelerate the Police Service retooling efforts and conditions of service improvement, we also call on all Ghanaians to support and cooperate with the new IGP and the entire Police Service to fearlessly discharge their duties to the general population without intimidation from any quarter.



Once again we say congratulations to you IGP Akuffo Dampare as we pray to the Lord Almighty for wisdom, strength, and grace for a successful tenure. God bless our homeland Ghana and make our nation great and strong.



Long live Ghana!