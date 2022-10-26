Could this be a new dawn in Ghana’s democracy?

Parliament of Ghana

What a way to come back from recess and open the next parliamentary session could the harsh reality of the ordinary Ghanaian be dawning on members of the majority caucus or Ghana is heading towards a new dawn in politics.

Naturally, it would have been the minority sending such strong indications but I guess those 80 Members of Parliament faced a harsh reality and dammed all the consequences to tell the president the truth to the face.



It is regrettable why the legislators did not have this dawn on them initially to have these issues addressed before it got to this point.



Perhaps the actions of these 80 legislators could spark a new dawn in politics where it is based on facts and not just because it is your party in power



where anything they introduce on the floor of parliament no matter what you swallow it hook line and sinker and cheer your leader on to the detriment of the constituents.



I am impressed that this time round the Members of Parliament had their constituents who are also bearing the brunt of the economic hardship in mind and it is about time they walk the talk but not just the threats they disclosed to the media.



This could spark a change in how members of parliament are supposed to push for the ordinary Ghanaian rather than the rubber stamp parliament where everything the executive says goes the legislature needs to affirm its role as an agent of restraint and demand accountability from the executive.

For this new dawn of democracy to break through in Ghana the 80 legislators need to be firm and stand their ground being backed by their leaders who need to be unfazed and afraid of saying the hard truth to their leaders most political scientists and watchers alike will like the members of parliament to tow this line.



It is high time leaders need to be told the hard truth if they are heading in the wrong direction to avoid plugging the whole country into hardship they are humans just like a such fallible as they are not the only repository of wisdom they need to accept the views of others as well.



Borrowing the words of Astute journalist Manasseh Azure Awuni which says "the King whose subjects are too scared to tell him his robe has touched the night soil will be booed by houseflies in public" in essence a leader there is a need to take the views of the people also could be disgraced.



That is why I commend the action taken by the 80 MPs though the truth of the matter is Ghanaians would be expecting them to make history by not bowing to any pressure to back down on their calls citizens are keenly watching their move to make democracy stronger and to rant and complain all you want only to muscled under pressure.



Earn the respect of the citizenry by being men of your word holding the fort to the principles of what you laid bare to the media and history in the annals of this country will be kind to you.