Covid funds: Akua Frimpomaa has brought trouble

Friends, matter dey. Filla dey paa; my mouth is heavy oo. Eish, I no dey fit talk sef. Big matter come. Hehehehe, your ears dey sweet you. Wait a moment I'm driving out of the Nsawam Prisons. Let me park and give you the filla.

I went to visit my friend, Atongo who has been sentenced for life imprisonment at the Nsawam Maximum Security Prisons for murder. Atongo, my frafra friend travelled to Kumasi from the North to eke out a living. He worked very hard as a farm labourer and started earning money waa, waa. He was engaged by Auntie Yaa Maggi to weed her farm one day; Atongo did a very good job to the admiration of Auntie Yaa, and she exclaimed out of excitement: "Aaah! Atongo, you've done well! You've killed me today. "You've killed me" is an expression in twi to show extreme appreciation.



Atongo with a mixed feeling of astonishment and anger responded: "Maame, why are you lying that I've killed you while on the contrary have done a good job?" "You seem to be a bad woman, you lied that I've killed you, I don't know what you'll tell people if I allow you to go home; I'll finish you today and be satisfied that I have truly killed you," he continued. Atongo carried out his threat.



He was hauled before a court for murder, and the following ensued:



Judge: Atongo, you're charged for murdering Auntie Yaa Maggi, are you guilty or not guilty?



Atongo: Massa Judge, I fit ask prosecutor question?

Judge: Go ahead.



Atongo: Massa Prosecutor, you say I kill madam, ibi my right hand I use chicha or left hand?



Prosecutor: Your right hand



Atongo: Huuu, na lie, mi di benkum ma chicha (I used my left hand to butcher): Massa Judge, I win the chase.



Subsequently, he was sentenced and sent to prison; and that was my reason for going to Nsawam.

As much as Atongo's story may sound pathetic and funny, Akua Frimpomaa of Sagnerigu has decided to not only chicha the Elephant with his left hand but with both hands. I asked her why she has decided to murder an already dying Elephant? Eiwoo, she told me a hunter does not have pity on a sick animal.



A video has gone viral. In fact, the content is worrying and shocking. Akua Frimpomaa is heard talking about how covid money was shared to party folks, and how she received 100K.



People think I am being unfair whenever I refer to Yaanom as rapacious, malcontent, and horrid who seemed to be possessed with the combined forces of all the angels who fell from heaven! Kai, I have been vindicated oo.



The breaking news remains that if there is one person whose utterances is causing damage to the already drowning Elephant, it is the frustrated Akua. She seems to be bitter and fighting her own party people. Kikikikikiki, Akua Frimpomaa has chicha the Elephant rough-rough. She has brought trouble.