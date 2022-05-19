Crossroads for Mahama’s anti Rawlings NDC

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Proverbs 14:34 says, “there is a way that seems right to a man, but its end thereof is ways of death/destruction.

Small and mediocre minds insult, lie, do propaganda, create violence, and then create problems for the poor and the vulnerable. Great minds discuss ideas and solve problems. Great minds have always encountered violent opposition from mediocre minds.



Ghana was and is at crossroads because 90% of our revenue is wasted on politicians since 1993.



I listened to Mahama, an ex-president and former flag bearer of the NDC, delivering a speech on the topic, “Ghana At A Crossroad”. After the speech, I understood why Ghana, despite all the rich mineral resources with a vibrant population of fewer than 30 million people, is still struggling to attain economic independence. Politicians like Mahama are our problems.



That, Ghanaians have short memories, gullible, and when an object is white and you tell Ghanaians it is black, they will believe it. Why are we not at a crossroads?



Did I hear Mr. Mahama say the elite politicians have taken Ghanaians for granted? It is time for us Christians to showcase Christ in all we do, in what we say, and in what we always represent.



Rawlings brought you and others from obscurity to prominence, yet you guys rose against him (Rawlings). It is natural. Nobody can fight his /her source of power. Did you for once ask why, you are struggling and resorting to propaganda, lies, and distortion of national facts just to win power for the second time?



None of the Johns in the fourth republic struggled the way you are doing. You are struggling because your motives and intentions are not geared toward the building of Ghana. Your motives are also not in line with the purpose for which the NDC was founded.



And even if Akuffo Addo fails Ghanaians, you are not an alternative. Cadres should be bold to take back Rawlings’ NDC. Rawlings was not a violent person. Rawlings was a good man who had good plans for the poor people and for the nation.



You said so much on that platform even without confidence and the audience themselves were only looking at you most of the time. You failed to tell Ghanaians your achievements during your time in office as president. For about two hours you spoke, you also failed to tell Ghanaians what you are coming back to do.

With every available opportunity the NPP had while in opposition, they will tell us what they are coming to do when given the nod. Anybody could win the election but what matters is what the person is bringing to the table. Ruling a nation goes with great responsibilities because 30 million people’s lives are at stake. Politics has become money-making in Ghana such that everyone who is popular or has money, thinks he is fit to be president.



Akufo Addo/Bawumia government has raised the political bar so high for Ghana that we have moved away from the old ways of doing politics. Ghana has moved away from the mouth/ insult revolution to the data revolution. Ghana is not a cheap country. Anyone who travels across the globe can tell how beautiful, great, and safe Ghana is.



For a country to enjoy peace also depends on the opposition. Where there is credible opposition, there will be peace in that country. We need leaders who will take us to the next level.



May l know what was your net worth and standard of living when you became assemblyman and what was your net worth and standard of living on 6th January 2017? Can you tell Ghanaians how much the state spends on you and your family including all benefits each month in a developing country like ours?



Can you tell Ghanaians the state of the economy you inherited from Mills on 24th July 2012 and the state of the economy at the end of 6th January 2013? And what state of the economy did you hand over to Akuffo Addo on 7th January 2017?



Mr. Mahama, you ruled for only four years, but you asked for one of the most expensive houses in the cantonment to be given to you. Did that show love for your country? Do you know how much a medical doctor who uses his or her certificate to work, receives each month? And do you know how much is given to a medical doctor as ex-gratia after working for more than 30 years, saving lives including yours?



How much was Mills salary when he died and how much became your salary when you left office? What do you do to workers' salaries when you were in office?



Mr. Mahama, when you were president of Ghana, I remember you telling Akuffo Addo and Bawumia not to criticize you because they had never been president before.



They were ordinary people then. Today, you and l including the kayayes and my illiterate mother are ordinary citizens except that you had been a president before. Nobody goes to that office with his/her school certificate. One vies for the position of that office, and the good people of Ghana vote for the person. It is a servant-leader position. Every citizen in Ghana is qualified to be president of our country.

Asking for the accountability of the COVID-19 Fund was in place and in the right direction. The government of Ghana is obliged to let us know how the fund was disbursed. And same should be asked of you. You are also under obligation to tell Ghanaians how you used our money. There is a rumor that some of your appointees took double salaries. Whether it is true or not, we want to know.



When we paint the picture to the people of Ghana as if the pandemic has no negative effect on the world’s economy, it is cheap politics. Both the pandemic and the war in Russia/Ukraine have devastating effects on the world economy.



A pandemic has caused all airports to close; everyone in the world was wearing masks; almost everything close including churches. Even if that happened for just one day, you could imagine the negative effect. Let us stop this type of propaganda and speak the truth to power. The poor people are not going to be used this time.



Enough is enough. What you said in the US recently about the effects of COVID-19 is different from what you said on this platform in Ghana.



Mr. Mahama, do you know how much it costs a nation to educate its senior high students for free? Please, do you also know the benefit a country gains if its citizens are educated? Man should not live by bread alone. Such investment alone is huge and is not for an election. It is for a generation.



I heard you talk about some problems at the FSHS level. When education was free in the north only, heads of those schools threatened every term to close the schools. Can you imagine what will happen when such a program is extended to the whole country? Your anti-Rawlings NDC is busy training babies with sharp teeth to insult and talked back at elderly people and even at their founder and preventing the vulnerable and the poor from benefitting all the good policies.



NPP is busy training men with sharp brains to discuss issues and solve problems for national development.



I want to let you know that the NDC was formed for the poor. Politicians have become very rich at the expense of the poor since 1993. What did the founder himself say? Rawlings said that the corruption under your government was 1000 times more than the corruption of the generals he killed.



What was your relationship with Rawlings before he died? When was the last time you and Rawlings were seen on the celebration of the June 4th and the 31st of December Revolution? Only God knows what runs through your mind.

You are the largest beneficiary of Ghana’s 4th republic. You started from assemblyman and then to the parliament. You became a deputy minister of state and then a minister of state. You became a vice president of Ghana and then acting president of Ghana when the then-president died.



You became an elected and substantive President of Ghana on 7th January 2013. The four years of your presidency were a /and a backward movement for our nation. Attah Mills handed over a boneless meat to you only for you to show us a bone.



You had the opportunity to break the 8 yes but you failed due to your government’s incompetence because you sidelined all the competent and mature people in the Rawlings NDC. You did that because you want to form your own empire.



Governance is not all about taking loan to build infrastructure.



Anyway, we have gained our memories and become smarter.



You told Ghanaians your party is a violent one and number one in unleashing violence. You proved it when you lost the 2020 election. If the ruling party were violent, they would have counter demonstrated against your members who went demonstrating on the streets which might result in people losing their lives.



You were even addressed as ‘president elect’. What saved Ghana from experiencing chaos was that there was no lunatic among the ruling NPP party. You and your errand boys tried hard to destroy the hard-earned reputation of Jean Mensah without evidence. Politics should not divide us. Akuffo Addo is not criminally minded.



Don’t forget that former president Rawlings requested special prayer for Akuffo Addo at his (Rawlings) mother’s funeral when you did not turn up for such a state event.



I understand your frustration. To be defeated as a young man by an old visionary man is not easy to bear. If you had waited for God’s time, you would have avoided all these struggles. Atta Mills and Akuffo Addo went three consecutive times but as ordinary citizens. You were first a vice president, caretaker president and elected president. It was wrong for anyone to compare you to Mills and Addo.

There is a way that seems right to a man, but the end leads to destruction. If Bagbin had not won that position as a speaker of parliament on that 7th January 2021 only God knew what evil would have visited the parliament and by extension to the whole country. God is still with us as a country.



Is this the way you can pay back a country that made you president? Can’t you learn from Kuffuor? Using money to bully more competent people in the party Rawlings formed and endorsed with his blood? And why pay GHC 400, 000 for primaries in the party that says they are social democrats? How would Kwame Nkrumah win the primaries if he is a member of your NDC?



Even your wife who was the immediate former first lady refused to follow you during the 2020 campaign. Pride goes before falling. My humble advice is for you to allow someone else to run for the NDC while you provide support for the person.



Being a one-term president is not a crime. Using the back door would rather cost you. To me, you are proving to your party that, once you don’t get it, nobody else will get it. What happens when you lose the 2024 election?



Mr. Mahama, l took a keen interest in Ghana politics since 1992. I was expecting you to tell Ghanaians how the NDC and the NPP through politics have impoverished our country. I was expecting you to talk about discouraging our governments from selling state vehicles to themselves at about an 80% discount and the cancellation of ex-gratia to politicians.



I was expecting you to talk about our weak constitution which allows us to pay politicians at the expense of the welfare of the citizens. I was expecting you to talk about all-inclusive government so that all matured and experienced brains in the country would be utilized for the development of the country. I was also expecting to speak against the influx of young men without work experience into politics.



Finally, I want to say that, if money is what motivates you to achieve your aim, then you will always fail.



Volta Region will not be fooled again after 32 years in 2024. Honorable Peter Amewu has proven to us that competition brings development. No more tribal politics. No tribe in Ghana hates the Voltarians. The tribe called, NDC is the only tribe that hates the Voltarians so much.



Ghana is at crossroads because all politicians have become very rich.