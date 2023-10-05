Cut the jokes, be serious for once, Asiedu-Nketia, coup d’état isn’t the option!

The National Chairman of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah

Much as it is utterly disgusting, it is not surprising to hear that no less a person than the National Chairman of the NDC, Asiedu Nketiah, the quintessential beneficiary of truculent coup d’états, is irresponsibly implying that Ghana is more than ripe for a coup(see: ‘Ghana is more than ripe for a coup’-Asiedu-Nketia, ghanaweb.com/myjoyonline.com, 03/10/2023).

Asiedu Nketiah, in an interview on Joy News, is said to have unblushingly opined that, “Ghana is more than ripe for a coup d’état but the only thing that is saving us is the tolerance of Ghanaians.”



The NDC National Chairman continued with unabashed disgust: “If you look at our history, you will see that the things that have led to previous coup d’états in this country were even less than what is happening now. But the only thing



that is saving us is the tolerance and our collective history”(myjoyonline.com).



Dearest reader, there is nothing out of the ordinary if the beneficiaries of the previous coup d’états clamour inexorably for a coup in the country.



The fact remains that the so-called coup enthusiasts have benefited so much from the national coffers as a result of their involvement in vicious coup d’états in the past, so they will always clamour for a coup in opposition.



The NDC is synonymous with coup d’états and therefore the party loyalists have a soft spot for coup makers.

It is worth mentioning that the NDC was founded on the ideals of their coup-making founder, the late J. J. Rawlings (detailed in Article 6 of their party constitution, which their founder autographed with his blood).



The so-called coup enthusiasts paradoxically, go about preaching probity and accountability and yet fail to practice.



When the coup enthusiasts (the founders of NDC) burst onto the scene, they went haywire and barbarically tortured and murdered people with minimal offenses.



I hate to admit though, but the fact remains that there is nothing wrong for a group of people to come together and identify themselves as the coup enthusiasts, or the ideologues of transparency, probity, and accountability.



However, it is hypocritical and somewhat deceitful if a group of people who claim to be the exponents of such ethos turn around and commit the same crimes they inexorably preach against.



It has, however, been documented that when the coup enthusiasts (the founders of NDC) burst onto the scene, they went berserk and tempestuously tortured and murdered people with more than two vehicles.

However, as I write, the same coup enthusiasts are hypocritically in possession of not less than two vehicles per household. How deceitful?



Dearest reader, you may take my word for it, the vast majority of houseowners were punished severely for having more than one toilet facility in their households.



But the last time I checked, the vast majority of the so-called revolutionaries had uncountable toilet facilities in their luxurious mansions. How pathetic?



Besides, the founders of the NDC unabashedly exhibited their communist ideals by going to war with businessmen and women in the country.



The founders of NDC, regrettably, tortured and murdered innocent businessmen and women, many of whom were bizarrely accused of legally borrowing meagre sums of money from banks to support their businesses.



Strangely, albeit veracious, the so-called revolutionaries who repugnantly collapsed innocent people's businesses now own business outlets all over the place.

Some innocent businessmen and women, so to speak, were abhorrently humiliated and their businesses were either seized or destroyed by the despotic NDC founders.



Worst of all, billions of Cedis (in 50 cedi denominations) were impertinently and capriciously seized from ordinary Ghanaians, albeit without a trace. How bizarre?



The NDC founders, ironically, replaced our educational system with that of a communist model, while deceitfully turning around and sending their children abroad to study in what they saw as a superior educational system.



Dearest reader, if economic challenges call for a coup d’état, then the erstwhile NDC administration should have been deposed before the 2016 general elections.



Was Ghana not ripe for a coup d’état when Mahama and his cohort dubiously paid judgment debt over GH800 million at the detriment of the poor and disadvantaged Ghanaians?



Did Ghanaians call for a coup d’état when Mahama made them sleep in darkness for well over four years?

Did anybody clamour for a coup d’état when the $200M(GH2.4 billion) housing loan was embezzled?



If Ghana wasn’t ripe for a coup d’état when the economic growth slumped from 14% to 3.4% during the Mahama administration, why now?



Dearest reader, I’m afraid, Ghanaian politics is indeed saturated with dishonesty and hypocrisy.