0
MenuWallOpinions
Articles

D Jay is back in the spotlight with spanking new song ‘Balance It’

D Jay D Jay has a new song

Fri, 22 Apr 2022 Source: Francis Amissah

Versatile Ghanaian singer, D Jay, registers his first song of the year today and we are happy to report there are no misses in sight.

‘Balance It’ is D Jay’s new standalone song. Its vocal allure alone is steady in delivering an experience that’s sonically intense. There are some nice lyrics aboard too, each sweetly bouncing off the bass-rich production from D Jay’s go-to producer Samsney and it’s lit.

Getting your crush to kick it with you can be a quite frustrating affair. But not if you are D Jay. The Afrobeat star simply has his way with words and ‘Balance It’ puts his charisma to full effect. D Jay wants one Abena to know they are the perfect match - which he does in all confidence - occasionally revealing his vulnerable side.

The powerful new song is another solid effort from D Jay and is out now for your listening pleasure. While you do, hop on the #BalanceItChallenge on social media, and let’s see what you’ve got.

Columnist: Francis Amissah
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo's wife will deal with moral aspect of Serwaa Broni saga – Ablakwa
Here are the new legal fees issued by GBA
'What's your locus, go and sleep!' – CLOGSAG boss slams IMANI boss over neutrality allowance
My son’s marriage to Akufo-Addo’s daughter to unite Ashanti, Akyem faction in NPP – Kofi Jumah
Hans Adu Sarpei, Gerald Asamoah others throw welcome party for Otto Addo
Ghanaian woman in the U.S. killed
We consulted maame water spirit - Starlet 95 captain
We make Gh¢30,000 each monthly - Twins
My father in-law called me 'Gonzales' - Eastwood Anaba
Bukom Banku marks return to boxing with TKO win at Kwahu