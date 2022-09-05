Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Danlad Ibrahim are Qatar bond for Black Stars

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Danlad Ibrahim

After playing key roles in their respective positions in the Black Galaxies team, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and Danlad Ibrahim have made enviable strides which deserve slots in Otto Addo’s final squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, later this year.

From their successful tenure at Black Satellites of Ghana, the duo have not looked back, as they continue to strive for immense progress in their football career.



With Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, he has proven to be ready to play a major role for Black Stars with a consistent call up. His magical displays for Black Galaxies have made compelling cases for his inclusion into Ghana’s contingent for the global football competition.



The speedster is not only driving his colleagues upfront for success but has shouldered responsibilities by scoring for Black Galaxies. His three goals in the Chan qualifiers propelled the team to success by way of Chan qualification. His colleagues had their individual contributions but he was superlative from all angles.



On Danlad Ibrahim, the goalkeeper has been instrumental in ensuring few goals enter the net of Black Galaxies. He has been in top shape for his club as they clinched the Ghana Premier League, and has transcended those heroic form into the national side. He competes in a position that would require competent players which he merits.

After taking over the first choice position at Black Galaxies, Danlad Ibrahim has indicated maturity and could be relied upon at some point in time at the senior side. His overall contributions have been significant as he was remarkable in the last game played today, despite the loss.



The two players could give huge competition to other players, having gone through the ranks and have made relevant progress.



They have not stalled and are enjoying smooth transition from Black Satellites throughout to this time. They have shown a preparedness to get elevated to the next step of the football ladder.