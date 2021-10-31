Dear Mr. President: A letter from Kumerica

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Sir, we are the youth from the state within a state Kumerica the United States of Asante.

The Kingdom of A powerful Monarch, great people and rich in gold, timber, cocoa, cash crops amongst others and hold almost the largest electoral banks for your incumbency.



Mr. President, we do acknowledge the fact the free SHS has come to heal the educated populace amongst our youth and we do appreciate your bold step to make the average Ghanaian kid know the walls of secondary education.



We must say we are tired of the retarded progress of our city from your administration and again we have our recommendations as part of the builders of our nation.



We write to seek that our city be made to have the look it deserves from the national cake.



We write to seek that Kumasi Technical institute be built and refurnished into an ultra-modern Technical and assembling workshop for creative minds like auto mechanics and goldsmiths.

We deem it a great asset to modify our craft of goldsmith and blacksmith with an ultra-modern city Blacksmith Training center that will focus on skill-building in the fields from which our forefathers crowned themselves and made their decoration depict their might and light in the sight of this great nation.



We write to seek for a four-year development plan of our city.



We do acknowledge your vision to build for our city a creative centre and we must add that the city needs parks and afforestation programs to depict the Garden City of West Africa it is.



With all due respect Mr. President the golden city Obuasi is an eyesore and doesn't seem like the gold the eyes from those mines saw.



Hence we write to draw your attention to the development of our Golden city Obuasi since it’s on record that Johannesburg was built from the benefits of their inheritance as a city which resources holds the spine of the national cow.

We however write to state that we have seen the roads under construction and wish our city looks nice as the promise for our votes gave.



Sir, we also write to seek for the creation of Youth Hygiene officers like the olden day town council to create employment and further keep our city clean and hygienic.



We write to seek for Ultra-modern depression and Rehabilitation centres across our city for the psychological relief of our generation and the youth in the city facing the harsh reality of the political decisions made out of their banks of votes.



We need ultra-modern toilet facilities across our city.



Thank you Mr. President we shall definitely get in touch again as our city is arisen in the colors of our ancestry again.