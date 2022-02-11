Dear journalists, no one is above the law

Some journalists at an event

Dear Journalists,

Just as politicians, pastors and musicians are not above the law, you are also not above the law. You are Ghanaians and accountable to the law just as all of us.



Last two weeks when the MCE of Sekondi-Takoradi was arrested, we saw the glee with which you praised Ghana Police.



You paraded the streets of Facebook excited that a politician had been arrested. You posited among other things that the MCE was not above the law. Some of you went as far as printing half naked pictures of the MCE on your front pages just to embarrass him.



Several months ago, some police officers were apprehended by the Police Service again to applause and cheers.



Shatta Wale was arrested. Medikal was arrested. MP for Nhyiaeso, Dr. Steven Amoah, was arrested. Prophet Owusu Bempah was arrested. Drivers were arrested. All to applause and cheers as well. Oseey Dampare! Damparized! These were some of “fans” you gave the IGP.



For a moment, Ghana was working again. Rule of law was back. You shouted on top of your voices that Ghana Police under Dampare will not spare anyone.

But wait! Rule of law was back for everyone except journalists. Dampare can arrest everyone except journalists. Journalists are super humans! They can’t be arrested irrespective of their conduct and behavior on and off the airwaves.



Otherwise why the uproar over Bobie Ansah’s arrest? You no longer care for rule of law? You no longer believe in Dampare?



What are the facts?



According to the police, Bobie was invited to assist in the case of false publication and other offensive conducts. The police even wrote to the media house he works for.



Bobie Ansah was arrested to assist the police in their investigations after he ignored several invitations. An act backed by law. It has nothing to do with culture of silence. It has nothing to do with journalism.



It was a matter of the police applying the law just as they have done to other Ghanaians.