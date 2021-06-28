Death sentence is ‘derogable’: Let the mindless killers ingest their own insipid pills!

The author believes criminals should be annihilated and not imprisoned and fed.

In the past, we witnessed incredible criminal activities on our streets, in our homes, and in our communities. Unfortunately, the despicable acts continue unabated and the scumbags continue to have unfettered fun.

The vicious armed robberies and killings being carried out by the boisterous and homicidal brats are extremely disturbing and therefore must be censured and tackled on all fronts.



We hear the heinous crimes of the remorseless armed robbers whenever we skim through the daily tabloids, turn on our Televisions and Radio sets.



Obviously, I am not alluding to the harmless thieves-pocket pickers, mobile phones, goats, yam, plantain, or cassava thieves. I am rather referring to the hardened criminals who are often equipped with machine guns, semi-automatic weapons, bazookas, and deadly rifles.



The scumbags, as a matter of fact, are well prepared, and routinely carry out their infamous activities with military precisions, can strike as lighting, and are as deadly and destructive as molten magma.



Suffice it to stress that in our current state of unbridled criminal activities amid active antagonism and social restiveness, there appears overwhelming support for militarization alongside the under-resourced police service to combat the menace of armed robberies.

Indeed, we are, more than ever, urgently required by our military power to combat the apparent menace of the boisterous homicidal hoodlums.



Make no mistake, the bloodthirsty scumbags' unscrupulous activities are tantamount to war, and we must therefore respond with the equal measure by deploying our military power.



Of course, the police officers have been doing their utmost best under difficult circumstances. But with the able support of the military, we can, as a matter of fact, make headway in the seemingly insurmountable fight against the imminent criminals.



It is my fervent hope and prayers that none of my dear ones, friends, minions, or even my enemies, ever fall a victim to these boisterous and homicidal scumbags.



The heartless armed robbers are indeed brutal, heartless, vicious, and are scumbags of the highest order.

If you inadvertently come into contact with these ‘homicidal brats', and are fortunate enough to survive the ordeal, you will remain the luckiest person on planet earth. In other words, an unfortunate encounter with these brats is simply an illustrative case of “a dead man walking”.



Verily, the activities of these scumbags know no bounds. These scumbags wickedly go about robbing their victims of their hard-earned money and possessions. They rape, maim, kill, and often leaving their victims frightened for life.



Unfortunately, the activities of these scumbags do not end on the highways alone. They, the brats, carry their activities to our homes, banks, businesses, and marketplaces. Therefore it is not the least surprising that after putting up luxurious houses and installing doors and windows, you still have to fortify them with extra burglary iron bars.



In actual fact, people have become prisoners in their own homes, primarily due to the activities of these homicidal hoodlums.



These hoodlums are making life unbearable for citizens and denizens. Thus, it is incumbent on the authorities to curb the activities of the obdurate hoodlums.

We must not and cannot look on unconcerned and give in to these potential nation wreckers. To this end, I will urge all Ghanaians to endeavor to collaborate with the security forces to ‘fish out’ the blood-thirsty criminals in our midst.



As a matter of fact, we cannot and must not sit apathetically and allow these scumbags to win the battle; deploy the army immediately and if possible bring back the capital punishment in armed robbery cases.



To be quite honest, we should not be sending the blood-thirsty scumbags to prisons and feeding them and only for them to come out and terrorize us more. That, for me, is inconsequential. Let them ingest their own bitter pills! Annihilate them!