Dela Coffie on Nyaho-Tamakloe's Rawlings rhetoric

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe

So, last night, I read another blatant antagonistic conjecture being presented as fact by Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe.

In an interview on Accra100.5FM, published extensively online, Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe observed that “But for the late Captain Kojo Tsikata, Jerry Rawlings would have succeeded in engineering another coup in the dying embers of his civilian presidency - When Jerry Rawlings noticed that he was losing power, and the NDC will not be in a position to win power at that particular time, he got in touch with two commanders to move troops (and one of the commanders happened to be somebody I know very well; in fact, I’ve been in the same unit with him years back).”



He continued: “Now, the young man, who was then the commander, gathered courage and contacted his superior officer and the superior officer advised him that he should try and talk to Kojo Tsikata that this is what he has been told by the Head of State, Mr. Jerry John Rawlings. He [commander] went to see Kojo.



Mind you, at that time, Kojo was no longer in charge of National Security. That’s a very important point. And Kojo told him [the commander]; and I quote: ‘Ignore him [Rawlings]; it is an unlawful command’. You know, in the military, this means a lot – ‘Ignore him; it is an unlawful command. And the young man did just that and that saved the fourth republic”



Oh yeah, folks. This egregious bullshit and disgusting form of spin, coupled with squalid little set-up is obviously being propagated to undermine Jerry Rawlings's political legacy. Otherwise, how come we are now hearing of this for the first after over 3 decades?



Nyaho-Tamakloe has been in the public space and in the forefront of several anti-Rawlings enterprises all this while, and one wonders if he suddenly woke up this realisation or he's just placing words in such a manner in the usual incessant denigration of Rawlings.



Is Nyaho-Tamakloe telling us that there's a verifiable and supporting evidence to back his claims? If yes, why won't he just go beyond the hearsay and display of absolute conceit and proceed to publish the records of this so-called overthrow of the fourth republic plot by Rawlings?

First it was the claim that Rawlings was unwilling to transition from unconstitutional to constitutional rule. And now it is the claim that he almost suspended the fourth republican constitution that he personally brought into being?



I am not in the least surprised by these attack dogs, snarling and barking at a distinctive revolutionist like Rawlings. What his likes have done – and continue to do – to Rawlings has grown beyond a political question. It now also raises moral ones.



You can eulogise Captain Tsikata for all I care, but why this disgraceful spectacle and deceitful antics? I don't blame Nyaho-Tamakloe. He has bread and he wants it buttered.



Whiles he's busy putting Rawlings down, he's also recommending Mahama to lead the party that Rawlings founded. It is utterly baffling that some of the people involved in the constant dripping of the denigration of Rawlings are in the Mahama camp. I expect this level of vilification and unverified attacks against Rawlings but I'm really rather disappointed to see it approved, condoned and emulated by Mahama backers.



I'm fully aware that the clobbering of Rawlings by some of these clown-like figures won't stop even in his death, but let me put on record that Rawlings adherents like my good self are ever ready to call out their distortions and intellectual dishonesty.



I shall be back