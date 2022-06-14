Did Martin Amidu also lied against Mahama?

Martin Amidu

I thought I was dreaming when I read that a certain popular journalist in Ghana has decided to exonerate His Excellency John Dramani Mahama from all bribery and corruption allegations and that all the things said about him were fabricated by the ‘Lucifers’ in his flesh’.

We cannot deny or ignore the fact that the squeamishly cyclical corrupt practices amongst some political elites have unfortunately been resulting in economic downslides amid excessive public spending, needless high public deficit, and the creation of perverse incentives that stimulate income-seeking rather than productive activities.



If you may recall, a few years ago, Mr. Martin Amidu audaciously came out and told the good people of Ghana that President Mills of blessed memory set up a Committee to investigate an alleged dubious Brazilian aircraft purchases negotiated by the then vice president, John Dramani Mahama (Source: martinamidu.com).



To the well-meaning Ghanaians, Ex-President Mahama and his minions may choose to continue to claim birth right to incorruptibility, but we will only take him seriously if he comes clean on the Brazilian Aircraft deal as revealed by former Attorney General under the late Mills, Mr. Martin Amidu.



Back then, some of us were extremely surprised when Mr. Martin Amidu disclosed somewhat sensationally that the late Mills somehow lost trust in his vice president, Mahama over the dubious Brazilian Aircraft deal and therefore ordered an investigation into the deal.



However, according to Mr. Amidu, the late Mills could not stand on his ground and woefully stooped and allowed the Committee to somehow turn a blind eye to his directives.

Indeed, there is a serious question here that the well-meaning Ghanaians must ruminate over and probe carefully: did Ex-President Mahama really indulge in a dubious transaction?



Mind you, the allegation is extremely serious and the only way former President Mahama and his apple polishers can obliterate the doubts from the minds of discerning Ghanaians is to lock horns with Mr. Martin Amidu or face him in a competent court of jurisdiction.



In fact, a carefully considered reflection on Mr. Amidu’s chilling exposition would conclude that the late Mills lost trust in his then vice president Mahama.



We should, however, not lose sight of the fact that Mr. Martin Amidu was the Attorney General and the Minister of Justice under President Mills' administration, who duly prepared the terms of reference of the Committee constituted by the late Mills to probe into the alleged bribery and corruption scandal.



So, who says that Mr. Martin Amidu was lying through his teeth and therefore did not have in his possession the necessary documentation?

In fact, I will venture to stress that if indeed, the late Mills set up a committee to investigate his vice Mahama, then he had a glint of suspicion on his mind.



In other words, we can conclude that the late Mills felt Mahama was trying to rip off the nation, hence setting up a committee to unravel the furtive deal.



Upon a carefully considered deliberation, reflective thinkers may draw an adverse inference that the late Mills was not prepared to allow any member of his administration to dupe the country through corrupt practices.



If that was not the case, why would he set up a committee to investigate his vice president, Mahama, the sole negotiator of the alleged dubious deal?



Shockingly though, we have heard the NDC faithful time and time again contesting vehemently that the late Mills did not constitute any such Committee to look into the cloudy deal negotiated by Mahama.

But contrary to the NDC loyalist's persistent denials, Mr. Amidu, the then-Attorney General, has been maintaining consistently that the Committee members included Mr. William Aboah, Mr. George Amoah, and Brig. Gen. Allotey (Rtd) former Judge Advocate-General.



Mr. Amidu would thus stress: “the terms of reference of the Committee as I was instructed and drafted them for the late President were: “(i) to investigate the processes adopted in selecting, negotiating, and agreeing on the acquisition of the aircraft; (ii) to investigate the competitive advantage, prices of the aircraft and the level of economic and financial due diligence conducted by relevant agencies in the process of acquisition of the aircraft; and (iii) to investigate any other matter that in the opinion of the Committee is reasonably related to the foregoing terms of reference”. “Pressure groups never allowed the Committee to take off”.



“But the very fact that the late President Mills even contemplated this Committee meant that he was uncomfortable with and suspicious of the alleged inflated prices of the aircrafts”.



Undoubtedly, the Late President Mills put his trust in his vice president, John Dramani Mahama, but if we are to believe Mr. Amidu’s account of the corruption saga, we can draw an adverse inference that former President Mahama betrayed the trust the late Mills reposed to in him. It, therefore, explains why the late President Mills set up a committee to investigate him.



In fact, there are serious issues here that need to be considered by well-meaning Ghanaians.

If, indeed, the late President Mills did not trust Mahama prior to his death, why should discerning Ghanaians go ahead and hand over our sovereignty to a supposedly ‘untrustworthy’ once again?



It is, however, important to note that the President of a nation is a serious job, and as such it requires a serious and committed person.



Therefore, if corruption cases are hanging on the neck of an individual who is going to look after the national coffers and has so far been unwilling to seriously disprove such allegations, then discerning Ghanaians have to be really careful about handing him another term in office.



In sum, until former President Mahama meets Mr. Martin Amidu in the law court over the alleged dubious Brazilian Aircraft deal, the reflective observers will continue to stand with the indefatigable Mr. Martin Amidu.