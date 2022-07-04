Did the Covid-19 leave any epidemics financing experience for us?

Coronavirus imposed economic hardship on citizens

COVID-19 is a global health issue that has claimed so many lives and caused a lot of pain and despair to families, it has also caused a lot of problems to our economy, health, education and jobs.

Even before COVID-19, my country, Ghana, and other African countries were already battling HIV, malaria, Tuberculosis, accident, unemployment and others that put our health sector and economy under serious pressure. And then the COVID-19 came in and worsened our situation, especially for people with a weakened immune system.



Without the World Bank funding support, COVID-19 levy, e-levy, and other COVID 19 donations received by the Ghana government, the impacts of the COVID-19 would have been disastrous. As youths in Tema, Galaxy Fun Club received over 4000 reusable nose masks from the European Union for distribution to the inhabitants in Tema. Our push for support from many other government institutions yielded no results.



So what are the lessons learned here?



1. Covid-19 taught my country's political leadership to rethink our health system, we need to open up more health centers across the country, and we need more equipped health facilities as a preparedness measure against epidemics.



2. In terms of our educational sector, COVID-19 affected teaching and learning in all stages of our education and students now needed to switch to online learning which was very new to us. With our internet coverage being poor, this affected digital and distance learning for many students. It worsened the access of persons with disability to access school.



3. Even before the COVID Ghana’s youth unemployment was at 52% and then the COVID-19 came in and worsened the whole issue, companies had to cut down their workforce thereby increasing our unemployment rate to about 60%.

What are the effects these issues had on us?



i) The increase in youth unemployment created a National security issue for the country because the Crime rate including armed robbery, and illegal mining increased to the highest level ever, partly, because some of these youth who were now unemployed because of the impact of the COVID-19 now had to turn to anything they could do to survive.



ii) The close down of schools in the country during the lockdown increased teenage pregnancies among young girls because they were now home for months and exposed to tense peer influence. Schools closed down also had ripple effects on worsened finances of private school teachers because those schools could not afford to pay their salaries when schools were not running.



iii) The poor nature of our health system also led to causing a lot of preventable deaths to occur because all efforts were focused on COVID-19. In parts of Accra for instance, a health facility recorded about 30 deaths in a week whose cause could not be identified immediately.



In conclusion, I can boldly say that the world will never be the same after the COVID-19. It has taught individuals and families the need to prepare themselves financially against any future epidemics. It is hoped that our governments now have a clear understanding of the challenges of our epidemics funding gaps, and health infrastructure.