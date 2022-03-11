Digesting the political faux paux against John Kumah

John Kumah, Deputy Minister of Finance

The trickle of fault-finding from the rapidly diminishing band of Dr. John Kumah-sceptics and saboteurs following his rather sterling performance so far as a member of Parliament for Ejisu and Deputy Minister for Finance has now turned into a flood, and not without cause.

The psychopathic saboteurs and short-sighted detractors of Dr. John Kumah are getting extremely jittery, nasty, personal and aggressive with their machinations. They're at their wit end now and clearly engaging in insidious gratuitous negativity.



It, therefore, came as no surprise when a video surfaced online of some so-called NPP members demonstrating and chanting songs that appear to be attacking the inimitable Dr. John Kumah. The so-called demonstration was the culmination of weeks of machinations behind the scenes designed to lock Dr. John Kumah out of office as a member of Parliament for the Ejisu constituency forever.



Sources within the constituency have alleged that the Municipal Chief Executive and the ECG boss are believed to have orchestrated this needless demonstration simply because of the latter's interest in the Ejisu parliamentary seat.



The grapevine hadn't lied. These whorish political actors behind the obvious ridicule to discredit campaign against Dr. John Kumah simply can't keep up with his sterling performance at the Ministry of Finance and as Ejisu members of Parliament. They want to outdo him but have failed to realize that Dr. John Kumah practically knows the turf.



Point is, competition is good and it's just normal for anyone wanting to contest Dr. John Kumah at the forthcoming Ejisu NPP primaries. But then, waging a proxy war and scheming to disorganize your opponent with the stunt these guys pulled off is completely uncalled for. It also smacks of political bigotry and faux paux.

Indeed, the attempt to outmaneuver the young and enterprising politician by those who want to unseat him using the narrower confines of Machiavillian antics has fallen flat by the virtue of the fact that Dr. John Kumah has been a proven performer.



It's barely 15 months since the constituents of Ejisu reposed their confidence and trust in Dr. John Kumah by voting for him to represent them in Ghana's eighth parliament. Ever since he was sworn into office, Dr. John Kumah has earned respect for his honesty and his commitment to national duty, party work and activism.



John Kumah has been excellent on the job and he has done more than enough for his constituents in just 15 months, even more than his predecessor did in twelve years.



A cursory glance at his activities as the member of parliament for Ejisu reveals that he has indeed walked the talk of his campaign promises. In a short space of 15months, Dr. John Kumah has built an ultramodern party office for the NPP in Ejisu. This unprecedented performance has endeared him to the NPP rank and file at Ejisu.



Again, Dr. John Kumah has supervised Ejisu constituency women empowerment programs, and with this program, women in businesses and startups are given financial assistance to cushion their businesses or start one respectively.

It is worthy to note that his initiatives in promoting formal education in the Ejisu constituency are literally the game changer for thousands of young people in and around Ejisu.



Dr. John Kumah has also been apt with his duties in parliament. He has been outspoken and vocal on the floor of Parliament in his submissions and contributions on pertinent issues and matters of national concern. From a survey conducted by Democracy forum in December on the performance of first-time members of parliament in Ghana's eighth(8th), Dr. John Kumah was rated among the first three best performing first-time members of parliament.



Indeed, Dr. John Kumah has lifted in high esteem the name of the Ejisu constituency and has engraved it in gold.



To the extent that the president saw him as worthy to be elevated to the position of Deputy Minister of Finance speaks volumes.



In the end, however, the attempt to cause disaffection for Dr. John Kumah fell on stony ground: it was and has been rejected by Ejisu constituents unambiguously. Ejisu constituents are pretty much enthused with the good deeds of their member of Parliament.

So, yes, regardless of whether you like him or not he’s doing exactly what the people elected him to do, and he’s being as successful as anybody can be expected to be, given what he has to work with. He was given a mandate from the people in a democratic election and he’s following up on his campaign promises. Many challenges still confront his constituents but he is definitely laying the solid foundation necessary to attain the objective of the total transformation of Ejisu.



I'm just feeling sorry for these guys because it does appear Dr. John Kumah shall continue to represent the good people of Ejisu for many years to come. Those baying for his blood would have to live with this bitter truth.



Yes, it feels almost impossible to unseat a man who has done so much in a short time for constituents that has been denied of a capable leader for a long while.



I think those seeking to oust him should muster enough emotional intelligence and use legitimate means to present superior know-how instead of using such thirtieth-century medieval antics to test the waters.