Do Ghanaians still trust corrupt Akufo-Addo about fighting corruption in the country?

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

If Ghanaians by now haven’t accepted the fact that nobody can ever fight corruption in the country and, therefore, will put their trust in Nana Akufo Addo and the new Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, then I am sorry to say that the majority of the population has lost vision and common sense.

The fight against corruption has been the slogan of successive governments, rather interested to steal from the government coffers, since after the overthrown of Kwame Nkrumah, the first president of Ghana.



As a matter of fact, Nana Akufo Addo appointed the new Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, to protect him. That is exactly what he did during the whole period of Martin Amidu.



Akufo Addo was like a stumbling block on the path of Martin Amidu, preventing him to do his job the way he wanted. In the end, the frustrated Amidu has to resign.



Now the president is telling us the same old story, Kissi Agyebeng will fight corruption, while he is the most corrupt president in the political history of Ghana.



I want to ask president Nana Akufo Addo a few questions. Does he expect Ghanaians to trust or him if he has corrupt politicians such as Chief Justice Kwesi Anin-Yeboah, Charles Bissiw, and Eugene Arhin in



his administration?

Does the Ghanaian leader think Ghanaians are stupid, therefore, they will believe and accept every lie he tells them?



A president serious about fighting corruption will never entertain any politician involved in corruption in the country. Here you are, associating yourself with corrupt politicians who will never have any chance



to be in politics in any good country, yet you are telling Ghanaians the new Special Prosecutor will fight corruption.



Intelligent Ghanaians must ignore Akufo Addo to fight his own demons. They should never forget that the president appointed the new Special Prosecutor, following our constitution.



His aim in appointing Kissi Agyebeng as the new Special Prosecutor is to protect him to get more space to spread his wings of corruption. What a joke?