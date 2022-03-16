Do not destroy the NPP, Chief of Staff did nothing wrong!

The writer said he will remain an NPP member despite everything

I am an NPP person with all the trademark colours running through my veins. I love my party beyond anyone’s imagination. Yes, I may not be happy with certain realities, either contrived or forced upon us by world events, but I will, certainly, not wash our dirty linen in public.

I went to jail twice for Nana Addo and the NPP under the insidious presidency of Mr John Dramani Mahama in the years of our Lord 2013 and 2016, and my last cell number was “M2”! Have I ever complained about having no post? Have I ever complained that I have been sidelined? No not at all! I feel that for every effort there is a reward, and just as it took 40 years for Moses to realize the answer to his prayer at one point in time, I feel that when the time is right, whatever form that reward may come in, it certainly will land.



That notwithstanding, what would we gain if we destroyed a party that we have all struggled to carry on our shoulders for decades? Be minded by the fact that when David marched his soldiers for the showdown with Goliath and his army, many fell off along the way like insignificant chaff through a sieve until the steadfast few arrived with him to the battlegrounds. What happened then? Yes, David slaughtered Goliath in spite of the might of the latter’s stature.



Guess who lost out on the glory? You guessed right, the soldiers who, erroneously, thought that they would not stand a chance against Goliath and absconded as a result!



Having said that, let me reiterate what I stated in my article of yesterday, published on www.ghanaweb.com, www.ghananewsonline.com.gh, www.eveningmailnews.com, www.topstories.com.gh, and others, that the Honourable Chief of Staff did not donate the said amount of 50,000GHs from the coffers, but rather acted on a personal note for whatever reason that informed her gesture. I read a comment by someone, who I thought would know better, saying that someone died because of her.



The reason for his assumption was that assistance was requested for the fellow’s surgery and all that he got from the Chief of Staff was 2,500GHs. He, reluctantly, admitted that Madam Chief of Staff did “assist”, but because he felt the amount was small, he went on to make such a buffoonish and wicked assertion that the patient’s death was her responsibility. Sorry to say, I have heard of stupid submissions before, but I am yet to hear of anything stupider than this!



Sometimes, when one needs assistance, whoever it is that they are seeking the same from might just not have it. Personally, I find myself in these situations frequently, and when I am unable to assist my footsoldier friends, they do understand because I have been up to the task in previous times, just as she has been all the time, although in one’s sight the help is not enough. On the Afia Schwarzeneggar issue, why would anyone rant and heave like an overstressed buffalo for not getting an appointment using the Chief of Staff’s benevolence to strike at the elders and the Party in general?

Go after those appointees and executives that are frustrating the rank and file of the party. That way, they will sit up and do the right thing. Form pressure groups and write truthful petitions to the Presidency. Copy the culprits you are reporting! In this manner, you will be shaking loose the chaff in order to maintain the dignity and the unique aura of invincibility that wraps around our party like a halo instead of stirring up unnecessary dirt, which will eventually engulf us all.



The NDC harlots mocking Afia cannot be better than her. For a rock with their cock they were given land cruisers, villas, i10s etc, all from the coffers of the nation. They mocked Afia because she was helped in her times of sorrow by Madam Chief of Staff, albeit from the latter’s own private pocket. At least, she did not steal from the State to hand out charity, unlike John Mahama, who, allegedly, took all sorts of bribes, and used the State coffers to fund political campaigns and land cruisers to his side chicks. Besides, if Afia had decided to import a coffin for her late father for which she sought assistance to expedite its delivery, would that also warrant the fumes and all the disgraceful insults?



I will hasten slowly with any attack on my elephant, but I won’t hesitate to say a big shame unto all those who have sought to use this personal act of Madam Akosua Frema Osei Opare to unleash a barrage of attacks on themselves.



Yes, themselves because disgracing your own is an act that will boomerang right back into your face! There is an Arab adage that says, “If you spit up in the air, the sputum will land flat back onto your face!” A word to the wise is more than enough!



Mo nsusu nkasa, na mor3gu y3nim ase!!!