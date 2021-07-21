Do you have the right motive?

Rearrange your priorities, get your motive right, and you cannot escape the blessings of God!

All the ways of a man are clean in his own eyes; but the LORD weigheth the spirits. —PROVERBS 16:2

The phrase “weigheth the spirits” in modern English is the word “motive”. When you are dealing with God, your motive is very important. You may think everything you do is right, but God judges your motive. This means God’s assessment of what you do is all based on your motive. It is possible to do the right thing with the wrong motive. Job had the right motive.



In Job 1:1, 8-11 there was a debate between God and Satan and the topic was: the motive of Job. God said, “Job’s motive is not money. He loves and serves Me; his heart is after Me; he cherishes Me.” But Satan disagreed. According to Satan, God had blessed the wrong man because his motive was monetary. God allowed Satan to test Job to find out what his motive was. Eventually Job passed the test with distinction.



What attracted the blessings of God upon Job was his motive. What is your motive in serving God? Your cardinal motive must be the love of God. What are you looking for? Are you looking for things that do not satisfy? Then I have news for you. God knows all that you need and will provide those things in His time, “But seek ye first the kingdom of God, and his righteousness; and all these things shall be added unto you” (Matt. 6:33). Rearrange your priorities, get your motive right, and you cannot escape the blessings of God!



