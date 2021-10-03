Do you know that more people die from obesity than hunger?

Food is delicious, but that doesn’t mean that people must eat excessively

Do you know that the rate of people dying worldwide, of excessive eating, is higher than the death rate of people killed by hunger because they don’t have much to eat?

Following the report filed by ‘The World Disaster Report,’ it is estimated that more than 1.5 million people worldwide, are suffering from overweight problems, medically known as obesity. According to the report, Obesity is generally common in Europe, the United States of America, and the Middle East.



The report further states that even though hunger affects Asia and Africa, many people in that continent don’t die much from hunger than those having too much to eat.



The report defines hunger as not having enough food to eat. Around the world, it is estimated that thousands of people are facing hunger.



Many people also suffer from hunger because they have no money to buy food. The scarcity of the commodity causes inflation and increases the price of commodities.

For example in Kenya, the price of maize has increased over the past year by 180 percent. That is a dramatic development if you know that 80% of income in the developing countries goes into only food.



“More than a third of the food produced in the world ends up not in the mouth of starving people. Half of the annual harvested grain is processed into biofuel or fodder,” the report states.



Food is delicious, but that doesn’t mean that people must eat excessively to destroy themselves. What is the significance of causing much suffering to yourself when you know that too much of everything has a negative consequence?



One could always avoid going to the gym, to waste money and time by shedding off extra pounds, when you eat the right food or reduce the amount of food you consume daily.