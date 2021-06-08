Do you know your traditional leaders?

Chief of Dormaahene, Ɔsagyefo Ɔseadeɛyɔ Nana Agyemang Badu II

Ghana's Republican status with its attendance practice of modern-day democracy means the powers of our hitherto revered chiefs are restricted to their paramountcy and palaces, or by far resting at the doorsteps of the executive's gate.

Those of us who were born years after the union and the sequel limitations of the power of the monarchs seldom search anything about their existence and the indispensable roles they play in our localities.



As part of our project this June, 'The New Africa Movement' is bringing to monarch enthusiasts some names of Traditional leaders, their profiles, projects undertaken, and give reasons why next time you should add to your itinerary visiting a palace at least once in a year and seek the blessings of the custodians of the land.



Today, we start with the names of ten Traditional leaders that you'll love to focus your lenses on and wait for what beautiful legacy they're leaving for now and posterity.



The names are not of any special arrangement



1. Ɔsagyefo Ɔseadeɛyɔ Nana Agyemang Badu II, Dormaahene.

2. Togbe Aƒede XIV, the Agbogbomofia of the Asogli State.



3. Ɔsagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, Okyehene.



4.Ɔgyeahohoɔ Yaw Gyebi II, The President of the National House of Chiefs, and the Paramount Chief of Sehwi Anhweaso.



5. Pe Ditundini Adiali Thomas - More; the president of the Upper East Regional House of Chiefs and Paramount Chief of Chiana.



6. Dr. Pwakweah Atudiwe Atudipare Manchi III, the Paramount Chief of Manyoro.

7. Naba Sigri Bewong, the Paramount Chief of Sakoti.



8. Bonaba Baba Salifu Atamale Lenyaarum, the Paramount Chief of Bongo.



9. Ɔdeneho Dr. Afram Berempɔn III, the paramount Chief of Suma Traditional Area.



10. Ɔtumfoɔ Nana Osei Tutu II, the Asante monarch.



Before you know more about our first ten monarchs and the next batch, remember that the doors to their palaces are always flung open to welcome all comers to partner them for development of their chiefdoms.