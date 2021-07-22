Do you want to be close to God?

Do not let your lifestyle drive away the presence of God!

For the LORD thy God walketh in the midst of thy camp, to deliver thee, . . . therefore shall thy camp be holy: that he see no unclean thing in thee, and turn away from thee. — DEUTERONOMY 23:14

God detests sin. Holiness, on the other hand, will entertain Him. For us to have a continuous fellowship with Him we must be pure. In the Old Testament the lamb was used as a symbol of purity.



That was why it was mostly used for sacrifices to God. If we intend to maintain the presence of the Holy Spirit we have to be pure.



We cannot continue to be liars and maintain His presence. Fornication and adultery will scare Him away. Strife and pornography will chase Him away. We cannot afford to have marital strife and conduct a cold war with our spouses for three weeks; something higher is at stake.



Psalm 26:6 reads, “I will wash mine hands in innocency: so will I compass thine altar, O LORD.”



Here David is saying, “I cannot live in Your presence if I do not sanctify myself.” He knew he could not be entertained around the altar if he was not clean.

Do not let your lifestyle drive away the presence of God!



