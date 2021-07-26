Do you want to be rich?

God’s Word is a treasure of wisdom!

For wisdom is better than rubies; and all the things that may be desired are not to be compared to it. — PROVERBS 8:11

What do you desire? The Bible makes us understand that we cannot compare wisdom to a car, salary, or swimming pool. Wisdom is more important than rubies. Why is this so? Wisdom is the mother of wealth.



Once I had a dream where God showed me a lot of money and said, “Choose. Do you want money or do you want to follow Me?” I answered, “I will follow You.” I was happy I gave that answer.



In the same way God visited Solomon in his sleep and said, “Ask what I shall give thee.” Solomon answered, “Give therefore thy servant an understanding heart to judge thy people, that I may discern between good and bad: for who is able to judge this thy so great a people? And the speech pleased the Lord, that Solomon had asked this thing” (1 Kings 3:5, 9-10).



In 1 Kings 3:13 God said to him, “And I have also given thee that which thou hast not asked, both riches, and honour: so that there shall not be any among the kings like unto thee all thy days.”



The wisdom of Solomon made him the richest man. That is why we must register in the University of Wisdom. When we get wisdom, all other things will follow.

