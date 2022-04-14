Don’t encourage tribalism in Ghana; it is what has destroyed the nation

The flag of Ghana

Tribalism is just as evil as the Apartheid of South Africa when black people were continuously discriminated against by the white minority but today, if Apartheid has collapsed in the rainbow country, why is tribalism still being encouraged in Ghana?

Ghana has been affected by tribalism because many tribal bigots are interested in the origin of the president in power. Thus; if the president is an Akyem and incompetent, the tribal folks like him still than the competent leader from the north. Does this make sense?



I respect thousands of Ghanaians who have an interest in Ghanaian politics and are even willing to die for any political party in the country. However, I would like to ask them, does it worth sacrificing your life for any political party that isn’t interested in the welfare of the people?



Many Ghanaians have publicly made the ex-Ghanaian leader, John Mahama, a subject of public ridicule. He has been insulted, despised, disgraced, and called the most corrupt leader ever to lead Ghana because of tribalism but Akufo Addo has done the worst with loans without accountability.



However, in regards to the current political atmosphere in Ghana, I don’t know what Ghanaians see in Nana Addo’s government to convince everyone that Ghana is better; therefore, Ghanaians are living in a sort of paradise in the country. Millions of suffering Ghanaians are crying for help more than in the time of John Mahama.



Tribalism doesn’t allow many Ghanaians in the Diaspora to accept that Akufo Addo is a failure and it’s sad for one to consider being a good writer if you dwell on hate to promote a bad government and incompetent leader. That makes you a worthless writer or a tribal bigot.

Evaluating Nana Akufo Addo’s government, certain issues make the present Ghanaian a failure, despite what people think. He has cut several sods without any projects insight and has incurred so much debt on Ghana without accountability.



Frankly speaking, the future of Ghana is very bleak and there will be more public outcry during Akufo Addo’s second term. Ghanaians can agree with me that this sort of government under a democratic rule has never been experienced in Ghana before.



This is a signal and warning to Ghanaians who believe in tribalism to do away with it and choose a better leader in the next elections in 2024.



Entire Ghana is a sick nation, in any serious country, people like Akufo Addo, Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, Eugene Arhin, Ken Ofori-Atta, Kennedy Agyapong, Paul Adom-Otchere, etc; will be forced to step down.