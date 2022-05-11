0
Don't increase your voice, improve your argument

Data Driven Development 1 01 We all have to contribute towards the development of the nation

Wed, 11 May 2022 Source: Ahmed Abdul-Fataah

Unfortunately in today’s Ghana, we hear the arguments on a daily basis about what needs to be done by the various governments that have come and gone.

We seem to have thousands of Bawumias(experts in economics) if not millions.

Lots of Ghanaians appear to know too much about how to move the country forward in terms of development but we hardly find time to have a search thought as to where those developmental funds will come from.

The onus has always been on the governments to cough up money the country doesn’t have in their coffers.

One would wonder if as Ghanaians, we ever think of the chiefs who sell stool lands, lease lands, rent lands, etc but get to keep 100% of the proceeds without taking into account how they could give something back to the community they head.

Those monies could be used to construct roads and other projects in their respective districts but no they sit on the money and expect the government to come from nowhere with a magic wand to construct roads and other projects for them.

Tenants paying skyrocketing rents and landlords not paying any taxes on them. I could go on and on.

It’s time we improve our arguments on these kinds of problems we’re faced with and not increase our voices by shouting at the governments who are already in chokehold positions.

Columnist: Ahmed Abdul-Fataah
