Dr. Bawumia's 10th position on the ballot paper - A divine order which reflects his campaign messaging and marquee status in the NPP flagbearership race

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

When Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia crafted a compelling football analogy to drive his campaign; that he is the best, among the NPP flagbearership hopefuls, with the dexterity to score goals for NPP and that he should be given the nod to lead the party, little did he know that his crafty and comprehensive football analogy, will indeed become a reality, in the electoral process of the NPP race.

After the NPP balloted for positioning for next month's Super Delegates Conference, Dr. Bawumia, who has been selling himself as the marquee player for NPP, divinely found himself at the number 10 position on the ballot, as if to confirm his cherished status.



In football circles, the number 10 position, regardless of the formation being deployed, is a special position, whose contributions to the success of a team is indispensable. And the significance of the number in a team is even more pronounced in jersey numbering, as the number is often reserved, exclusively, for the most iconic player of any team.



Except that in this instance, the number 10 position or jersey number, if you like, was not deliberately reserved. There was a ballot, and by Divine means, Dr Bawumia got it.



Vice President Bawumia, without doubt, is the man to beat in the NPP flagbearership race, because he is obviously the people's choice. Indeed, any objective prognosis of the NPP race, will not fail to see him as the overwhelming favourite to be the next leader of the NPP for many obvious reasons.



Dr. Bawumia himself acknowledges his immense contributions to the NPP party over the years, and in metaphorically urging party faithful to make him the main player who can score the needed goals to dedeat the NDC in 2024, he reminds the party delegates how he has been a utility player for the party; defending the party, linking up play (by coordinating several government programmes) and attacking, breaking down defences and scoring goals (exposing the NDC and projecting government's achievements).

What Dr. Bawumia depicts above, is the exact role of a number 10 in football; a trusted, reliable, potent and inspiring team member; a playmaker who links up play across the field; the team's first line of defence and a prolific attacker who delivers not only goals, but crucial goals.



In times of difficulties, Dr. Bawumia has been there for the NPP, putting his reputation and political career on the line, as he did at the Supreme Court in 2012.



In times of difficulties, Dr. Bawumia has faced the NDC, boot-for-boot through public lectures and defended the NPP and government when the party and government were under marauding attacks.



In times of difficulties, Dr. Bawumia has been there for the NPP, projecting the good works of both the Kufuor regime and the Akufo-Addo Government, and campaigning vigorously for the party towards electoral victories, in a manner akin to bangin in crucial goals as a number 10 does.



Dr. Bawumia has been campaigning as the NPP's number 10, who is capable of leading the party to victory, and mother fate has smiled on him to pick the number 10 position.

I believe this is not an ordinary coincidence. It is divine! God had already destined 10 people will contest and Dr. Bawumia will be number 10 to reflect what he has been preaching, and who he truly is in the NPP.



Pele, Maradona, Zidane, Ronaldinho, Messi and our own Abedi Ayew are football greats, who are synonymous with the iconic number 10, and have led their respective teams to crucial victories with number 10.



Vice President Bawumia is to the NPP now, as Pele, Maradona, and Zidane were to Brazil, Argentina and France respectively some years ago. Dr. Bawumia is loved and adored by the rank and file of the party, because they know what he represents and what he can do.



In a more contemporary reference, one can safely say that Dr. Bawumia is the Messi of the NPP now! A star who reflects hope, and like Messi, is expected to play a starring role for the NPP in the quest to break the 8.