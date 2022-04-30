Dr. Kwabena Duffour funds another NDC outreach program

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, former Finance Minister

The National Democratic Congress is honored to receive a GHC 100,000 cedis grant from one of its financiers and an aspirant for the impending National election for the party to Fund its outreach program in the Eastern region.

In a statement signed by the Director of Operations for #TeamDuffour, Hon. Boating Gyan, The fund will support NDC in their efforts of rescuing the country with the former finance minister being the party's presidential candidate.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, the former Finance Minister in the previous NDC government and the brain behind the NDC's Ahotor project has donated GHC 100,000 cedis to the party leadership to fund the party's scheduled engagement with the branch, constituency, and Regional Executives in the Eastern Region on Tuesday, and the donation is intended to cushion the ongoing program as the money is again expected to be shared among the 33 Constituencies in the region, and part of it will be left in regional executive committee coffers to embark on the program.

In his speech, Hon Yaw Boateng Gyan stated that the Ahutor Project, which was launched on April 7, 2022, in Ashaiman, is scheduled to begin in some of the constituencies in the country.



He has also assured members of his party to be sure of the project spread across all the 16 regions and the 275 constituencies in the country.