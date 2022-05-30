Dr Kwabena Duffour to rescue NDC from her unpalatable image

Dr Duffour

The NDC are known for their overflowing abundance of lies. No wonder that the party had the obligatory necessity to create the Office of Propaganda, headed by an elected Propaganda Officer.

They founded a School of Propaganda to indoctrinate their students to become liars. They do not hesitate to tell lies about their political opponents from other parties as soon as they graduate from their School of Propaganda.



Most of their members are experts in lies telling. They can easily persuade you to believe that white is black. They don’t seek the collective interests of Ghanaians but theirs. They dubiously greedily amass wealth as soon as they see any little opportunity, as though tomorrow never comes.



For their destructive criticisms of their rival political parties or government in power, although they perform abysmally when offered the chance, many a discerning Ghanaian that worth their salt has a distaste for voting NDC.



The problem with NDC is that they have no programmes and policies of their own to help improve the standards of living of Ghanaians. They have only to copy NPP’s policies and programmes but not after criticising them bitterly. Once they copy such policies and programmes, they go out to misinform the public that they were the first to initiate such policies and programmes only for NPP to steal them. What a bunch of LIARS!



As long as the upper echelons of the NDC hierarchy are the mastermind and orchestrators of lies, as well as being without vision but full of blind infatuation with corruption, malfeasances and lying tongues, the party will not be appealing to right-minded persons.



Just look at how former President John Dramani Mahama, the self-styled NDC flagbearer ahead of their national party elections to elect a flagbearer taking place, is behaving. Whenever he opens his chirping beak, only stinking lies and destructive criticisms about his political opponents, NPP or President Nana Akufo-Addo, flow out. Oh my gosh!

To make the party appealing to sensible people and the likes of Rockson Adofo, the proud and fearless son of Kumawu/Asiampa, NDC must have the obligation to replace John Mahama with another person of integrity, in which case, it is Dr Kwabena Duffour.



Kwabena will never under the sun, the moon and the stars, criticise useful policies and programmes by his NDC party or his rival NPP. He will always first evaluate such policies and programmes in terms of their benefit to the majority of Ghanaians and mother Ghana before saying anything about them.



Unlike John Mahama, Kwabena is not coming to pursue his selfish and parochial interests but the collective interests of Ghanaians. He will not create the Ministry of “No Contribution No Chop” (NCNC) as has been created by greedy “3po anso ma dware” (the ocean is not enough to cleanse me of my stench) John Dramani Mahama, long before he goes for the NDC flagbearer elections.



The immense wealth he has already acquired through both genuine and illegal means is still not enough for him. He wants more. He wants to come back to sell Ghana completely to the Chinese, then will he be fully satisfied. Oh, poor greedy soul. How will it benefit you if you sell the whole Ghana, stash the proceeds in foreign banks and finally lose your life?



Has he not already appointed the current NDC National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo as the Minister-designate for his Ministry of “No Contribution No Chop”?



He who does not contribute immensely towards NDC winning election 2024 will not benefit from John Mahama’s second coming to the presidency, says Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo hence the NCNC.

How many of the poor Ghanaian masses will be able to contribute so much as envisaged by John Mahama to qualify as a “partaker chopper” in his second coming as the president of Ghana, should his bid succeed?



Kwabena will be a father for all. He will care for, and about, every Ghanaian, irrespective of their social status or circumstance. He will not pick and choose who will enjoy the beneficial fruits of his administration. He will be friendly, fair and firm.



He will formulate and implement proper policies and programmes to benefit the people and the nation but not live on destructive criticisms as does John Mahama to govern the country.



I call on all farsighted NDC delegates to vote for Dr Kwabena Duffour when it comes to electing their party’s flagbearer to make NDC attractive to sensible Ghanaians.



Mahama the communicator, out! Kwabena the economist and technocrat, in!